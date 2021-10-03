Penn State Football Photo Gallery: Nittany Lions 24 - Hoosiers 0
The Penn State Nittany Lions are all set for a top-five showdown in Iowa City this upcoming weekend following a 24-0 win over Indiana Saturday night.
QB Sean Clifford and the offense racked up 408 yards of total offense, including 209 yards rushing, which is easily the most this season. However, it was the defense that stole the show, shutting out the Hoosiers and limiting them to 264 yards, including just 69 yards rushing.
BWI photographer Steve Manuel was in attendance for the game to take in all the action. Check out his photo gallery here:
