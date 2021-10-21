 Penn State Football Photo Gallery: October 20 Practice
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-21 05:40:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: October 20 football practice

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
Penn State welcomed the media to its practice facility Wednesday night for another open practice, and as most of you know by now, quarterback Sean Clifford was not only back in pads, but a full participant in every drill during the 20 minutes we were given access.

BWI's Ryan Snyder was at practice to take in some of the sights and sounds. You can see his complete photo gallery below, as well as video of the quarterbacks below.


Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!
