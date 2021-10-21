Photo Gallery: October 20 football practice
Penn State welcomed the media to its practice facility Wednesday night for another open practice, and as most of you know by now, quarterback Sean Clifford was not only back in pads, but a full participant in every drill during the 20 minutes we were given access.
BWI's Ryan Snyder was at practice to take in some of the sights and sounds. You can see his complete photo gallery below, as well as video of the quarterbacks below.
More Wednesday Night Practice Coverage
Three Takeaways from Wednesday night's practice
Watch James Franklin's Wednesday night press conference
Ready or not? James Franklin mum on QB Sean Clifford status ahead of Illini
