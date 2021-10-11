Photo Gallery: Iowa 23 - Penn State 20

The Penn State Nittany Lions suffered a tough loss Saturday night in Iowa City, losing 23-20 to Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.

Despite an interception on the first offensive play, QB Sean Clifford and the offense were on a roll early, scoring three times in the first 20 minutes of the game. However, as you all know by now, Clifford led in the second quarter and it went all downhill from there.

BWI photographer Steve Manuel was in attendance for the game to take in all the action. Check out his photo gallery here: