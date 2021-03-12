 Penn State football winter workout photo gallery
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-12 12:16:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Photo Gallery: Football Winter Workouts

Penn State Athletics
Penn State

In addition to allowing the media to meet with Director of Performance Dwight Galt on Thursday, Penn State also provided photos from a group workout earlier this week. Players like LB Ellis Brooks, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, OL Nick Dawkins, CB Keaton Ellis and recent transfer John Dixon were all included in the gallery. Check it out below.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial


*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}