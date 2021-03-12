Photo Gallery: Football Winter Workouts
In addition to allowing the media to meet with Director of Performance Dwight Galt on Thursday, Penn State also provided photos from a group workout earlier this week. Players like LB Ellis Brooks, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, OL Nick Dawkins, CB Keaton Ellis and recent transfer John Dixon were all included in the gallery. Check it out below.
