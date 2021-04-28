Photo Gallery: April 23 Beaver Stadium Practice
Blue White Illustrated photographer Steve Manuel was in Beaver Stadium Friday night to take in all the best shots from practice. Check out his gallery below.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook