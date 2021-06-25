Phil Steele tabs Penn State as nation's most improved team, plus more notes
Phil Steele, in his annual preseason publication, has tabbed Penn State as the No. 1 most improved team in the country for 2021.
In making this choice, Steele cited the impact of the Nittany Lions' turnover woes, which saw them give the ball away nearly two times as often as they took it away in 2020. Steele noted that turnover margin isn't necessarily likely to carry over from one season to the next.
Steele also noted that Penn State tended to outgain its opponents last season, averaging 430.3 yards per game on offense while allowing only 329 yards per game on the defensive side of things.
LSU, Arizona State and Wyoming round out the top-four teams Steele believes will improve the most.
Notably, Rasheed Walker was named a fourth-team preseason All-American at tackle.
Additionally, Steele rated the Nittany Lions as the third-best team in the Big Ten, behind only Wisconsin — who Penn State will visit to open the season in 2021 — and Ohio State.
With that in mind, Steele predicts Penn State will finish second in the Big Ten East behind the Buckeyes.
Every year, Steele ranks college football's individual units. Here's where the Nittany Lions stood in those rankings:
QB - 33
RB - 12
WR - 13
OL - 37
DL - 17
LB - 15
DB - 16
ST - 8
Steele also rated the Nittany Lions' freshman class 19th nationally.
He ranked the top incoming freshman at each position as well, and several Nittany Lions crack that well.
Christian Veilleux — No. 33 QB
Lonnie White* — No. 36 WR
Landon Tengwall — No. 9 OL
Jamari Buddin — No. 41 LB
Kobe King — No. 55 LB
Jaylen Reed — No. 30 DB
Zakee Wheatley — No. 41 DB
Kalen King — No. 46 DB
Rodney McGraw — No. 62 DL
