Phil Steele tabs Penn State as nation's most improved team, plus more notes

Phil Steele, in his annual preseason publication, has tabbed Penn State as the No. 1 most improved team in the country for 2021.

In making this choice, Steele cited the impact of the Nittany Lions' turnover woes, which saw them give the ball away nearly two times as often as they took it away in 2020. Steele noted that turnover margin isn't necessarily likely to carry over from one season to the next.

Steele also noted that Penn State tended to outgain its opponents last season, averaging 430.3 yards per game on offense while allowing only 329 yards per game on the defensive side of things.

LSU, Arizona State and Wyoming round out the top-four teams Steele believes will improve the most.

