Phil's top spring position battles breakdown

The two best position battles in spring practice were on offense.

Those two were the left guard position on the offensive line between RS Sr. Desmond Holmes (6-5, 305), RS Jr. Anthony Whigan (6-4, 325), and RS Fr. Saleem Wormley (6-3, 298) and the third wide receiver position between Fr. KeAndre Lambert-Smith (6-1, 186) and RS Jr. Cameron Sullivan-Brown (6-0, 190).