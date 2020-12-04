PENN STATE RUNNING OFFENSE vs. RUTGERS RUN DEFENSE

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 158.2 YPG, 3.8 YPC RUTGERS RUN DEFENSE 170.3 YPG, 4.1 YPC

THE LOWDOWN: Even without Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford in the lineup last weekend at Michigan, Penn State’s running game came close to having its most impressive performance of the season, rushing for 254 yards on 50 carries (5.08 YPC) with three rushing touchdowns.

Keyvone Lee led the charge, rushing for 134 yards on 22 carries (6.1 YPC) with two rushing touchdowns. Despite Lee’s outstanding performance, though, Penn State’s running game still is ranked seventh in the Big Ten, averaging 158.2 YPG and just 3.8 YPC with only eight rushing touchdowns in its first six games of this season.

Sean Clifford goes into Penn State’s game this Saturday still being the Nittany Lions’ leading rusher. Clifford has rushed for 255 yards on 73 carries (3.5 YPC) with two rushing touchdowns. Lee is now Penn State’s second-leading rusher with 227 yards on 41 carries (5.5 YPC) with three rushing touchdowns. Ford, who missed the Michigan game because of a death in his family, is now Penn State’s third-leading rusher with 209 yards on 56 carries (3.7 YPC) with just two rushing touchdowns. Ford also suffered an injury on Penn State’s first offensive series against Iowa and his status for Saturday’s game against Rutgers is said to be available, but ultimately is unknown.

If Ford was unable to play, Caziah Holmes would be the backup to Lee at running back. Holmes is Penn State’s fourth-leading rusher with 137 yards on 34 carries (4.0 YPC). Backup QB Will Levis was used in short yardage situations on third down and in the red zone inside the 10-yard line to run the football against the Wolverines. Levis has rushed for 121 yards on 41 carries (3.0 YPC) with one rushing touchdown. If Penn State’s offensive line can physically control the line of scrimmage against Rutgers like it did against Michigan, the Lions' offense could easily have a 200-yard plus rushing performance against the Scarlet Knights.

That’s because Rutgers’ rushing defense ranks ninth in the Big Ten allowing 170.3 YPG and 4.1 YPC and nine rushing touchdowns. The Scarlet Knights’ leading tackler is senior MLB Olakunie Fatukasi with 75 tackles and 9.0 TFL for 31 yards. Right behind Fatukasi is senior WLB Tyshon Fogg with 55 tackles and 2.0 TFL for seven yards. Senior Sam LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams has 19 tackles.

Fatukasi, Fogg and Maddox-Williams are the heart and soul of Rutgers’ defense. The Scarlet Knights’ two safeties – grad transfer Brendon White and redshirt sophomore SS Christian Izien - are Rutgers’ third- and fourth-ranked tacklers. White has 39 tackles, and Izien has totaled 38 tackles. Through six games, the Scarlet Knights have posted 40 TFL for 129 yards with Fatukasi leading the way with 9.0 TFL for 31 yards followed by redshirt junior DE C.J. Onyechi with 5.5 TFL for 13 yards.

KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State’s offensive line vs. Rutgers’ front seven on defense.

If Penn State hopes to run the football against Rutgers like they did against Michigan, the Lions' offensive line not only needs to physically control the line of scrimmage, but they have to be able to get to the second level to control Fatukasi, Fogg, and Maddox-Williams. Fatukasi and Fogg are two of the top ten tacklers in the Big Ten. They have combined for 130 tackles and 11 TFL for 38 yards.

EDGE: PENN STATE