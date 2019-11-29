What will the Nittany Lions be facing when they take on the Rutgers? Phil Grosz evaluates all of the game's biggest matchups, here:

WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL

WR Jahan Dotson

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME vs. RUTGERS RUN DEFENSE PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 166.4 YPG, 4.5 YPC RUTGERS RUN DEFENSE 196.5 YPG, 4.8 YPC THE LOWDOWN: After struggling at Ohio State last week, Penn State should be able to re-establish its ground game against a Rutgers defense that has given up more rushing yardage than any team in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions, who rank sixth in the league in rushing offense, are led by RB Journey Brown with 585 yards and seven touchdowns. Against the Buckeyes, Noah Cain was the only other Penn State running back to handle the football, and that was a single carry for just 1 yard. Despite leaving the game early in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury, QB Sean Clifford remains Penn State’s second-leading rusher with 374 yards and five TDs. Cain is next with 351 yards and six TDs. It should also be noted that backup QB Will Levis ran the ball effectively against the Buckeyes. Excluding the yardage he lost on four sacks, Levis had 61 yards and a TD. Rutgers has struggled badly against the run this season, as evidenced by its Big Ten-worst total of 47 tackles for loss. MLB Tyshon Fogg is the Scarlet Knights’ leading tackler with 95 stops, while WLB Olakunle Fatukasi is next with 85, including 4.5 TFL, followed by SS Christian Izien with 70 tackles. DT Willington Previlion leads Rutgers with six TFL. KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State’s interior linemen – C Michal Menet and guards Steven Gonzalez, Mike Miranda and C.J. Thorpe – will take on Fogg and Fatukasi. The two linebackers are crucial to Rutgers’ efforts against the run. If Menet, Gonzalez, Miranda and Thorpe can get to the second level, Penn State should have success running the read option and zone read option inside and outside the tackle box. EDGE: PENN STATE

PENN STATE PASSING GAME vs. RUTGERS PASS DEFENSE PENN STATE PASSING GAME 242.1 YPG, 13.44 YPC RUTGERS PASS DEFENSE 246.3 YPG, 13.5 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Penn State is coming off its worst passing performance of the season, as Clifford and Levis combined to hit only 16 of 28 passes for 128 yards at Ohio State. But no matter who starts at quarterback on Saturday, the Lions should find success against a Scarlet Knights defense that ranks 13th in the Big Ten against the pass and has surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air. Clifford has completed 59.5 percent of his attempts for 2,521 yards, with 22 TD passes and six interceptions. Levis saw his most extensive action of the season in last week’s game, completing 6 of 11 passes for 37 yards. For the season, he’s hit 20 of 33 attempts (60.6 percent) for 142 yards, with one TD pass and one interception. K.J. Hamler is Penn State’s leading receiver with 49 catches for 836 yards and eight TDs, while TE Pat Freiermuth has 40 catches for 464 yards and seven TDs. The Scarlet Knights have had trouble stopping opponents’ passing attacks. They rank last in the Big Ten in both interceptions (five) and sacks (14). CB Damon Hayes leads the team with two interceptions, while DE Elorm Lumor has a team-best three sacks. KEY MATCHUPS: Hamler will take on Hayes, while Freiermuth will face Izien. With Rutgers struggling to generate pressure on opposing passers, the Lions have a chance to finish the regular season with one of their better passing performances of the year, even if they’re forced to call on Levis to make his first collegiate start. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see PSU amass more than 500 yards of total offense, including at least 250 yards through the air. EDGE: PENN STATE

WHEN RUTGERS HAS THE BALL

RUTGERS RUNNING GAME vs. PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE RUTGERS RUNNING GAME 129.2 YPG, 3.4 YPC PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 89.8 YPG, 2.4 YPC THE LOWDOWN: When RB Raheem Blackshear made the decision to redshirt after four games, Rutgers’ offense took a major hit. Blackshear had been the Scarlet Knights’ top returning rusher and receiver this season. Without him, the team has struggled badly, ranking 12th in the Big Ten in rushing offense. RB Isaih Pacheco is the Scarlet Knights’ leading rusher with 627 yards and seven touchdowns, while QB Johnny Langan is second with 333 yards and three TDs. As a team, Rutgers has rushed for only 11 touchdowns, fewest in the Big Ten. Penn State ranks first in the conference in rushing defense and has allowed only 10 TDs on the ground all season. OLB Micah Parsons is the Nittany Lions’ leading tackler with 85 stops, including 10 tackles for loss. SS Garrett Taylor is next with 68 tackles and four TFL, while OLB Cam Brown has 62 tackles and four TFL. Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten with 86 TFL. DE Yetur Gross-Matos leads the way with 14 TFL, followed by Parsons. DE Shaka Toney has 7.5 TFL. KEY MATCHUPS: Rutgers LT Mike Lonsdorf will try to keep Gross-Matos under control, while guards Zach Venesky and Nick Krimin will take on linebackers Parsons, Brown and Jan Johnson. Penn State’s front seven should dominate the line of scrimmage against Rutgers’ offensive line. If Gross-Matos controls Lonsdorf and Penn State’s linebackers win their battles with the interior linemen, I could easily see the Scarlet Knights totaling less than 75 yards rushing in this game. EDGE: PENN STATE

RUTGERS PASSING GAME vs. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE RUTGERS PASSING 133.9 YPG, 10.6 YPC PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 235.5 YPG, 11.5 YPC THE LOWDOWN: The Scarlet Knights’ passing game has struggled all season long, ranking 13th in the Big Ten. QB Artur Sitkowski had shown improvement after a rough freshman season, completing 64.7 percent of his passing attempts in three early-season games. But like Blackshear, he decided to redshirt, and he recently entered the transfer portal. Langan, a redshirt freshman, has started the Scarlet Knights’ past six games, completing 50.4 percent of his attempts for 676 yards, with four touchdown passes and nine interceptions. WR Bo Melton is Rutgers’ leading receiver with 27 catches for 375 yards and two TDs, followed by WR Isaiah Washington and RB Aaron Young with 14 catches apiece. As a team, Rutgers has caught a Big Ten-low seven TD passes. Penn State ranks 12th in the Big Ten in pass defense. The Nittany Lions have only eight interceptions, including two apiece by John Reid, Tariq Castro-Fields and Jaquan Brisker. The team ranks third in the league in sacks with 36, including 8.5 by Gross-Matos and 6.5 by Toney. KEY MATCHUPS: Lonsdorf will do battle with Gross-Matos, while Melton will try to evade Reid in the secondary. Lonsdorf and RT Kamaal Seymour have a major challenge ahead of them in Gross-Matos and Toney, but this could be an interesting and competitive matchup, as Rutgers has allowed only 23 sacks this season to rank sixth in the Big Ten. Reid has had a disappointing senior season, but he should have the upper hand in his matchup against Melton. EDGE: PENN STATE

OTHER MATCHUPS