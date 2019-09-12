KEY MATCHUP Freiermuth will face Ford, while Hamler will do battle with Pinnock. If the Nittany Lions’ top two pass-catchers are able to win their matchups with Pinnock and Ford on a consistent basis, their passing game should once again have a good chance to total more than 250 yards. Up front, Gonzalez will be tasked with slowing down Twyman. That matchup will go a long way toward determining whether Pitt is able to put pressure on Clifford.

Pitt’s pass defense was solid in its opening two games against Virginia and Ohio, as it allowed only two passing touchdowns. The Panthers’ four starting defensive backs – Hamlin, Ford, Pinnock and Jackson – all rank among Pitt’s top five tacklers. The Panthers didn’t have an interception in their first two games, but they did total nine sacks, including three from Twyman and two from Alexandre.

THE LOWDOWN Penn State’s pass offense has been operating on all eight cylinders. Clifford has completed 30 of 45 attempts (66.7 percent) for 559 yards, averaging 279.5 yards per game, with six touchdown passes and no interceptions. TE Pat Freiermuth is Clifford’s No. 1 target, with nine receptions for 124 yards and two TDs. K.J. Hamler is next with seven receptions for 177 yards and two TDs, while fellow WR Jahan Dotson has five receptions for 122 yards and two TDs. Thirteen players caught passes in Penn State’s first two games.

KEY MATCHUP Penn State LT Rasheed Walker will battle Alexandre, while guards Steven Gonzalez, Mike Miranda and C.J. Thorpe will take on Twyman, as well as WLB Kylan Johnson and SLB Phil Campbell III. Twyman, Johnson and Campbell are the heart and soul of Pitt’s front seven. Penn State must control them if it’s going to get its running game back on track.

Pitt, despite losing its top two defensive linemen – DE Rashad Weaver and DT Keyshon Camp – to season-ending ACL injuries, performed surprisingly well against the run in its first two games of the season. The Panthers’ leading tacklers are FS Damar Hamlin with 10 stops and SS Paris Ford with nine. DE Deslin Alexandre and cornerbacks Jason Pinnock and Dane Jackson have combined for 16 tackles and three tackles for loss. In the Panthers’ first two games, they posted 17 TFL, with DT Jaylen Twyman totaling a team-high 3.5.

THE LOWDOWN After an impressive start in its opener against against Idaho, Penn State managed only 78 rushing yards vs. Buffalo this past Saturday. Even more concerning was that Penn State’s leading rusher in that game was QB Sean Clifford with 51 yards. The Nittany Lions’ four running backs – Ricky Slade, Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford – managed only 39 yards and just one rushing touchdown. On the heels of that disappointing performance, Penn State will enter its game against Pitt with the fifth-ranked rushing attack in the Big Ten.

PITT RUNNING GAME 119.0 YPG, 3.6 YPC // PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 94.0 YPG, 2.2 YPC

THE LOWDOWN The Panthers’ leading rusher is A.J. Davis with 114 yards on 21 carries (5.4 ypc) and one touchdown. Three other running backs – Vincent Davis, V’Lique Carter and Todd Sibley – are behind Davis and have combined for 112 yards on 31 carries. Pitt QB Kenny Pickett will also run occasionally, but to date he has only 15 yards on 14 carries. The main reason why Pitt’s running game has struggled is because C James Morrissey is the only returning starter on the offensive line.

Penn State has been up and down vs. the run so far. The Lions were dominant against Idaho but then gave up 216 rushing yards to Buffalo, including 12 first-down rushes. MLB Jan Johnson is Penn State’s leading tackler with 16 stops, while CB Tariq Castro-Fields and linebackers Micah Parsons and Cam Brown are next with 11 tackles apiece. DE Yetur Gross-Matos leads the Lions in tackles for loss with 3.5, while Parsons and Castro-Fields have two apiece.

KEY MATCHUP Pitt tackles Carter Warren and Noland Ulizio will try to keep Gross-Matos, Brown and Parsons from making tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Last season, Gross-Matos was second in the Big Ten with 20 TFL. He should give Carter fits at the point of attack. If the Lions are able to win their matchups, Pitt will struggle to rush for more than 125 yards.

EDGE Penn State

PITT PASSING GAME 253.0 YPG, 10.8 YPC // PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 193.0 YPG, 12.1 YPC

THE LOWDOWN The passing game has been Pitt’s biggest asset so far. Pickett has completed 47 of 78 passes (60.3 percent) for 506 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Panthers’ leading receiver is WR Maurice Ffrench with 16 catches for 192 yards and one TD. Taysir Mack is next with nine catches for 90 yards, while TE Will Gragg has seven catches for 42 yards. Nine players caught passes in the Panthers’ first two games.

Penn State’s pass defense has been solid for the most part. The Lions have two interceptions, both by senior CB John Reid. His pick-six against Buffalo was a game-changing play, giving the Lions a third-quarter lead that they never relinquished. Through two games, Penn State has recorded eight sacks, including a team-high 3.5 from Gross-Matos.

KEY MATCHUP Ffrench will battle Reid, while Warren and Ulizio will try to keep defensive ends Gross-Matos, Shaka Toney, Shane Simmons and Jayson Oweh from wreaking havoc in the backfield. For Pitt’s pass offense to be effective, Ffrench needs to have eight or more receptions; he is the player who jumpstarts the team’s aerial attack. The Panthers will also need to protect Pickett from a fierce PSU pass rush. If they can’t do that, Penn State could have five or more sacks.

EDGE Even

SPECIAL TEAMS

THE LOWDOWN Pitt has some playmakers on special teams. Ffrench averaged 27.4 yards per kickoff return in 2018, and while he has returned only one kick so far this season (for 26 yards), he’ll be dangerous if he gets his hands on the ball. Whether he’ll have a chance to do that is very much in question, however, as none of Jordan Stout’s 21 kickoffs have been returned. Twenty have been touchbacks. Elsewhere, Pitt P Kirk Christodoulou is averaging 44.1 yards, while PK Alex Kessman has converted 2 of 4 field goal attempts, with his longest being 41 yards. Penn State is off to a pretty good start in the kicking game. Jake Pinegar and Stout have converted all four of their field goal attempts, with Pinegar hitting from 32, 28 and 38 yards, and Stout from 53 yards.

EDGE Penn State

THIS’N’THAT

THE LOWDOWN This is the last scheduled game in the rivalry between Penn State and Pitt. The Nittany Lions have won the past two games, 33-14 and 51-6. It will be interesting to see how James Franklin approaches this game. He has consistently emphasized that no game is more important than any other on the schedule. Meanwhile, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi has declared his players off limits to the media this week so that they can focus on the Penn State game. Narduzzi did the same in previous years.

EDGE Penn State

COACHING STAFF

THE LOWDOWN Narduzzi is 29-25 in his five seasons at Pitt. While he’s led the Panthers to three bowl appearances, he hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, when they went 8-5. A year ago, they won the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division but fell to Clemson in the league title game and then lost to Stanford in the Sun Bowl to finish 7-7. Franklin is 47-21 overall with the Nittany Lions and is 2-1 against Pitt.

EDGE Penn State