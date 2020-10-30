Blue White Illustrated publisher Phil Grosz is back to provide his opinion on the key matchups that'll ultimately determine who wins Saturday night, when the Buckeyes come back to Beaver Stadium for another showdown with the Nittany Lions. The game is set to air on ABC, with kickoff set for slightly after 7:30 p.m. eastern time. Do the Nittany Lions have enough to emerge with a victory? Check out the matchups here:

Sean Clifford threw for just 71 yards against the Buckeyes last season.

WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME vs. OHIO STATE RUN DEFENSE PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 250.0 YPG, 4.8 YPC OHIO STATE RUN DEFENSE 217.0 YPG, 6.0 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Even though it was essentially without its top two running backs at Indiana (Journey Brown is out indefinitely, and Noah Cain got hurt early in the first quarter), Penn State emerged from the Big Ten’s opening weekend ranked third in the conference in rushing offense. QB Sean Clifford was the Lions’ leading rusher vs. the Hoosiers with 119 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, while backup RB Devyn Ford had 69 yards on 20 carries and a TD. Ford is going to be the Nittany Lions’ primary ball carrier going forward, because Cain is out for the season. Freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes backed up Ford at Indiana, combining to rush for 51 yards on 11 carries. Surprisingly, Ohio State struggled for three quarters against Nebraska’s running game. Going into Saturday’s visit to Penn State, the Buckeyes rank 10th in the Big Ten in rushing defense. Ohio State’s leading tackler against Nebraska was OLB Peter Werner with seven stops, including one tackle for loss. Fellow linebackers Baron Browning and Tuf Borland had five tackles apiece. KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State guards Mike Miranda and C.J. Thorpe will battle DT Haskell Garrett and linebackers Werner, Browning and Borland. The Nittany Lions like to run inside with a zone power rushing attack. Miranda and Thorpe will have to win the battle at the line of scrimmage and get to the second level to control Werner, Browning and Borland. If Penn State can win those matchups, it will have a chance to rush for 200 yards against Ohio State. EDGE: Even

PENN STATE PASSING GAME vs. OHIO STATE PASS DEFENSE PENN STATE PASSING GAME 238.0 YPG, 9.9 YPC OHIO STATE PASS DEFENSE 160.0 YPG, 10.0 YPC THE LOWDOWN: At Indiana, Penn State struggled to create explosive plays in the passing game, totaling only three completions of 15 yards or longer. Clifford did complete 24 of 35 passes (69 percent) for 238 yards, with three touchdown passes, but he also threw two critical interceptions that led to 10 points for Indiana. Plus, he averaged only 9.9 yards per completion, with just one completion of more than 20 yards (a 60-yard TD pass to WR Jahan Dotson). TE Pat Freiermuth was Penn State’s leading receiver with seven catches for 60 yards, followed by Dotson with four for 94 yards. Ohio State was solid in its opener, allowing Nebraska to complete only 52.3 percent of its attempts. The Buckeyes didn’t have any interceptions, but they also didn’t surrender any touchdown passes. One surprise was that they recorded just three sacks. KEY MATCHUPS: Freiermuth will take on SS Josh Proctor, while Dotson willl face CB Shaun Wade. Up front, Penn State LT Rasheed Walker will look to keep DE Zach Harrison away from Clifford. The matchup between Dotson and Wade could prove to be critical, as Penn State needs to stretch the field vertically. Wade is considered to be the most draft-worthy cornerback prospect in college football this year. Freiermuth will create matchup problems for Proctor, even though the junior safety stands 6-foot-2, 202 pounds. Finally, Walker needs to control the 6-6, 265-pound Harrison, who is trying to replace Chase Young at the strong-side defensive end spot. Walker needs to protect Clifford’s blind side in passing situations. That should be quite a battle. EDGE: Ohio State

RB Master Teague only carried the ball twice against Penn State last season, but he'll be a key piece for the Buckeyes Saturday.

WHEN OHIO STATE HAS THE BALL

OHIO STATE RUNNING GAME vs. PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE OHIO STATE RUNNING GAME 222.0 YPG, 4.6 YPC PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 41 YPG, 1.6 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Even though it topped 200 yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground, Ohio State struggled to run the ball in the first half against Nebraska. Last season, the Buckeyes averaged 266.8 yards per game on the ground, ranking fifth in the country. Against the Cornhuskers, QB Justin Fields was Ohio State’s second-leading rusher with 54 yards on 15 carries and one rushing TD. RB Trey Sermon, a grad transfer from Oklahoma, led the team with 55 yards on 11 carries, followed by RB Master Teague with 41 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. The Nittany Lions’ defensive front is coming off a very strong opener in which it held the Hoosiers to less than 2 yards per attempt. DE Shaka Toney led the way with seven tackles, including two tackles for loss. Cornerbacks Tariq Castro-Fields and Joey Porter Jr., MLB Ellis Brooks and SS Jaquan Brisker were next with five tackles apiece. As a team, Penn State finished the Indiana game with seven tackles for loss. KEY MATCHUPS: Ohio State guards Wyatt Davis and Harry Miller will square off against Brooks and defensive tackles P.J. Mustipher and Antonio Shelton. Ohio State is rated by many as having the top offensive line in the Big Ten and possibly the entire country. If Davis and Miller are able to control Mustipher, Shelton and Brooks, Ohio State will have a chance to surpass 200 yards. But that won’t be an easy task. This will be an outstanding battle of strength against strength. EDGE: Penn State OHIO STATE PASSING GAME vs. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE OHIO STATE PASSING 276 YPG, 13.8 YPC PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 170.0 YPG, 8.95 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Ohio State’s passing game is led by Fields, a Heisman Trophy candidate coming off a sophomore season in which he completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns. Fields was phenomenal against Nebraska, completing 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. WR Garrett Wilson led the Buckeyes with seven catches for 129 yards and two TDs, while WR Chris Olave was next with six catches for 104 yards. Penn State showed in its performance at Indiana that its pass defense is likely to be the most improved aspect of its team this year. The Nittany Lions held Indiana to a 52.7 percent completion rate, and FS Lamont Wade came away with the season’s first interception. Penn State also had four sacks – two by Toney and one apiece by Porter and DE Jayson Oweh. It was a very promising sign given that Penn State ranked 13th in the Big Ten in pass defense last year. The Lions allowed 251.4 yards per game through the air in 2019 even though they totaled 45 sacks. KEY MATCHUPS: Ohio State’s Wilson and Olave will take on Castro-Fields and Porter in the secondary. Up front, the Buckeyes’ tackles, Thayer Mumford and Nicholas Petit-Frere, will try to contain Toney and Oweh. Both Castro-Fields and Porter were outstanding against Indiana, but they’ll face a very big challenge in Wilson and Olave, two receivers with All-Big Ten potential. It should be an outstanding battle. As for the battle up front, Mumford is rated by many as the best left tackle in the Big Ten, while Petit-Frere was the top offensive tackle in the Class of 2019. Toney and Oweh just might give Penn State the conference’s best pair of pass-rushing defensive ends. It will be a battle of size vs. speed, as Mumford stands 6-6, 315 pounds, while Petit-Frere goes 6-5, 310. This could be one of the best battles Penn State fans will see all season. EDGE: Ohio State

OTHER MATCHUPS