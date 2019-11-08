What will the Nittany Lions be facing when they take on Minnesota tomorrow? BWI publisher Phil Grosz evaluates all of the game's biggest matchups, here:

WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME vs. RUN DEFENSE PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 170.1 YPG, 4.4 YPC MINNESOTA RUN DEFENSE 117.4 YPG, 3.6 YPC THE LOWDOWN: The Nittany Lions are seventh in the Big Ten in rushing offense after totaling only 113 yards on 37 carries with no rushing touchdowns against Michigan State. Freshman Noah Cain started the game at running back but left during Penn State’s second offensive series with an undisclosed injury. He’s the Lions’ leading rusher with 350 yards and a team-best six rushing TDs, but his status for the game Saturday against Minnesota is not known. Journey Brown is Penn State’s second-leading rusher with 297 yards on 51 carries, while QB Sean Clifford is third with 280 yards on 77 carries. Minnesota is fielding the Big Ten’s seventh-best run defense. The Golden Gophers’ leading tacklers are SS Antoine Winfield Jr. and WLB Kamal Martin with 46 stops apiece. Winfield is projected by many to be an All-Big Ten performer this season. MLB Thomas Barber has 40 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss. One of the major reasons why the Golden Gophers’ run defense has improved so much is that its front seven is loaded with seniors. KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State LT Rasheed Walker will take on DE Carter Coughlin, Minnesota’s big playmaker on defense with a team-best five TFL. Coughlin was an All-Big Ten performer last season. Walker must win this battle for Penn State’s running game to be consistent on Saturday. The Nittany Lions can’t overlook the fact that Minnesota’s run defense has improved tremendously since last season. If Walker and his fellow offensive linemen can hold their own, Penn State could surpass its per-game average of 170 yards on the ground. EDGE: PENN STATE

PENN STATE PASSING GAME vs. MINNESOTA PASS DEFENSE PENN STATE PASSING GAME 252.0 YPG, 13.6 YPC MINNESOTA PASS DEFENSE 166.4 YPG, 10.8 YPC THE LOWDOWN: To judge by the final statistics, Clifford had a mediocre afternoon in the rain at Michigan State, completing only 18 of 32 passes for 189 yards. But in the first two quarters, before the weather really began to deteriorate, he was 12 of 17 for 127 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. It just might have been his best half of football at Penn State. For the season, Clifford has completed 62 percent of his attempts for 1,931 yards, with 20 TD passes and three interceptions. K.J. Hamler is the Lions’ leading receiver with 37 catches for 620 yards and eight TDs. TE Pat Freiermuth is coming off a great performance against Michigan State in which he caught five passes for 60 yards and scored three TDs. He’s the Lions’ second-leading receiver with 25 catches for 291 yards and seven TDs. Jahan Dotson is next with 17 receptions for 312 yards and three TDs. Minnesota has the Big Ten’s fourth-rated pass defense – a major improvement from last season when it allowed 212.4 yards per game. Winfield has been a huge part of that turnaround, as his five interceptions lead the Big Ten. The Gophers have also done a decent job of getting to the quarterback, totaling 19 sacks, including a team-high 3.5 by Coughlin. KEY MATCHUPS: Hamler and Freiermuth will take on Winfield and FS Coney Durr in the secondary. When Minnesota decides to use man-to-man coverage, Winfield just might have the busiest afternoon of his collegiate career, whether he’s covering the Lions’ top wideout or its touchdown-making tight end. If it wins these battles, Penn State will likely surpass 250 yards passing. EDGE: PENN STATE

WHEN MINNESOTA HAS THE BALL

QB Tanner Morgan and RB Rodney Smith

MINNESOTA RUNNING GAME vs. PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE MINNESOTA RUNNING GAME 204.5 YPG, 4.4 YPC PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 68.4 YPG, 2.0 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Minnesota has one of the most improved running games in the FBS. Last season, the Gophers ranked 64th in the country, averaging 170.8 yards per game. This year, they’ve boosted that average by more than 30 yards and are ranked third in the Big Ten and 31st nationally. The biggest reason for their success has been the healthy return of senior running backs Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks. Smith is Minnesota’s leading rusher with 889 yards and seven touchdowns, while Brooks is third with 286 yards. Sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim has rushed for 307 yards and six TDs. Smith, Ibrahim and Brooks give Minnesota the best running back trio in the Big Ten’s West Division. Another plus is that Minnesota’s offensive line averages 6-foot-6, 342 pounds per man. It’s the biggest offensive line in the conference, and it includes 400-pound RT Daniel Faalele. Penn State enters the game ranked second in the country and first in the Big Ten in run defense. OLB Micah Parsons is the Lions’ leading tackler with 57 stops, including six tackles for loss. OLB Cam Brown is next with 44 total tackles and three TFL. FS Lamont Wade may be Penn State’s most improved player on defense, ranking third with 42 tackles. As a team, Penn State leads the Big Ten with 67 TFL, including 9.5 by DE Yetur Gross-Matos. KEY MATCHUPS: This is going to be an all-out battle. Minnesota had its way with its past four opponents (Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland), averaging more than 300 rushing yards in that span. Penn State will be without starting DT Antonio Shelton due to a suspension stemming from a confrontation with a Michigan State player, but its front seven will be the quickest, longest, most athletic and most physical that Minnesota has faced all season. If Penn State can hold the Gophers to 150 yards or fewer on the ground, it’s likely that their passing game will suffer, too, as they rely heavily on play-action. EDGE: PENN STATE

MINNESOTA PASSING GAME vs. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE MINNESOTA PASSING 225.0 YPG, 15.7 YPC PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 211.63 YPG, 10.6 YPC THE LOWDOWN: Going into the season, the quarterback position was the biggest question mark on Minnesota’s offense. After eight games, that is no longer the case. Sophomore Tanner Morgan has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 1,771 yards, with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. Morgan is second in the Big Ten with a pass-efficiency rating of 180.53. In Rashod Bateman, Tyler Johnson and Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota has the best group of starting wide receivers in the West Division. Bateman leads the way with 31 catches for 644 yards. Johnson is next with 43 catches for 626 yards, and Autman-Bell has 17 for 288 yards. That trio has accounted for 17 of Minnesota’s 18 touchdown receptions. TE Jake Paulson is used mainly as a blocker; he has just four catches for 31 yards. Penn State’s pass defense has struggled at times this season, ranking ninth in the Big Ten. Cornerbacks Tariq Castro-Fields and John Reid have two interceptions apiece, as does safety Jaquan Brisker. Penn State is third in the Big Ten with 30 sacks, including 5.5 apiece by Gross-Matos and fellow DE Shaka Toney. KEY MATCHUPS: Johnson and Bateman will do battle with Castro-Fields and Reid in the secondary, while Faalele will try to neutralize Gross-Matos. I expect the Lions to play a lot of zone defense on Saturday, but when they do play man-to-man, Bateman and Johnson will present matchup problems for Castro-Fields and Reid. Both are NFL-caliber receivers The big question here is whether Faalele can do an effective job against Gross-Matos. Penn State wants to get Minnesota’s offense in third-down passing situations and put pressure on Morgan. EDGE: MINNESOTA

OTHER MATCHUPS