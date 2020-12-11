Phil's Key Matchups: Michigan State
Penn State is set to play what's expected to be its final home game of the 2020 season Saturday afternoon when it hosts Michigan State at Beaver Stadium.Can the Nittany Lions improve to 3-5 and ext...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news