Phil's Key Matchups: Michigan
What will the Nittany Lions be facing when Michigan visits Beaver Stadium Saturday night? BWI publisher Phil Grosz evaluates all of the game's biggest matchups, here:
WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL
PENN STATE RUNNING GAME vs. MICHIGAN RUN DEFENSE
PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 191.2 YPG, 4.8 YPC MICHIGAN RUN DEFENSE 122.8 YPG, 3.0 YPC
THE LOWDOWN: Even though Penn State’s running game statistical chart might not totally reflect it, Penn State may have had its best performance of the 2019 season against Iowa. The Hawkeyes entered the game against the Nittany Lions with one of the top five run defenses in the country, allowing 85.6 YPG and just 3.5 YPC. Against Iowa, Penn State rushed for 177 yards on 53 rushing attempts, averaging 3.3 YPC with one rushing touchdown. On its face, those rushing statistics may not seem that impressive, but when you consider the level of competition that perspective totally changes.
Penn State enters its game with Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, with the fourth best running game in the Big Ten, averaging 191.2 YPG and a solid 4.8 YPC. Coming off his second 100-yard rushing performance this season against Iowa, where Noah Cain rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries (4.6 YPC) with one rushing touchdown, Cain has positioned himself as the Nittany Lions’ leading rusher with 310 yards on 57 carries (5.4 YPC) with six rushing TDs. Sean Clifford is the Nittany Lions’ second-leading rusher with 252 yards on 59 carries (4.3 YPC) with two rushing TDs and has established himself as a true dual-threat quarterback. Next is Journey Brown with 233 yards on 33 carries (6.7 YPC) with three rushing TDs, followed by Devyn Ford with 215 yards on 30 carries (7.2 YPC) with two rushing TDs and Ricky Slade with 68 yards on 28 carries (2.1 YPC) with two rushing TDs. In six games Penn State has 18 rushing TDs, third best in the Big Ten. Where Penn State has improved the most this fall is in the red zone. The Nittany Lions have 19 red zone touchdowns, 16 of which were rushing scores.
Michigan comes into its game on Saturday against Penn State with a solid run defense, averaging 122.8 YPG and 3.0 YPC. But that is not up to Wolverines’ run defense standards. Michigan ranks ninth in the Big Ten in run defense. Sr. SLB (Viper) Khaleke Hudson is the Wolverines’ leading tackler with 58 total tackles and 2.0 TFL. Sr. SLB Jordan Glasgow is Michigan’s second-leading tackler with 47 tackles and 4.5 TFL, followed by Jr. FS Brad Hawkins with 42 tackles, So. DE Aiden Hutchinson with 33 tackles and 6.0 TFL, and Sr. SS Josh Metellus with 29 tackles. For the season, Michigan has totaled 41 TFL for 239 yards. That puts them in the top third in the Big Ten. Jr. DE Kwity Paye leads the way with 7.5 TFL, followed by Sam OLB/DE Josh Uche with 6.5 TFL and Hutchinson with 6.0 TFL .
KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State’s OTs Rasheed Walker and Will Fries vs. Michigan’s Sr. SLBs Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow, plus Michigan Sr. DE Kwity Paye, Sr. DE/OLB Josh Uche and So. DE Aiden Hutchinson – Michigan likes to utilize a lot of run blitzes with Hudson, Glasgow, Paye, Uche, and Hutchinson to confuse opponent’s offensive lines at the point of attack at the line of scrimmage. That’s because Michigan’s front seven isn’t as physical as it has been in recent years. Walker, Fries and Penn State’s entire offensive line must be aware of this if they want to be as effective running the football as they were against Iowa.
EDGE: PENN STATE
PENN STATE PASSING GAME vs. MICHIGAN PASS DEFENSE
PENN STATE PASSING GAME 274.2 YPG, 14.2 YPC MICHIGAN PASS DEFENSE 160.5 YPG, 9.9 YPC
THE LOWDOWN: Coming off what might have been Sean Clifford’s poorest passing performance of the season, where he completed 12 of 24 passes (50 percent) for just 117 yards and one touchdown, Penn State still enters its game with Michigan with the third-best passing offense in the Big Ten, averaging 274.2 YPG and 14.2 YPC. Clifford has completed 102 of 159 passes (64.2 percent) for 1,560 yards with 13 TDs and just two interceptions. What might surprise a lot of people is the fact Clifford still leads the Big Ten in total offense, totaling 1,812 yards an average of 302 yards per game of total offense. Clifford ranks third in the Big Ten in pass efficiency with a rating of 171.0. He's behind Jack Coan of Wisconsin and Justin Fields of Ohio State.
In Penn State’s first six games this season, 17 different players have pass receptions. K.J. Hamler leads the way with 26 receptions for 455 yards (17.5 YPC) with five TD catches. Jahan Dotson is next with 14 catches for 261 yards (18.6 YPC) with three TD catches, followed by Pat Freiermuth with 17 catches for 203 yards (11.9 YPC) with three TD catches. Penn State has also done an excellent job of getting its running backs involved in the passing game. Ricky Slade, Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford have combined for 24 receptions for 279 yards (11.6 YPC) with one touchdown.
Michigan enters its game with Penn State with the fourth-ranked pass defense in the Big Ten, allowing 160.5 YPG and just 9.9 YPC, with just five touchdown passes. Jr. FS Brad Hawkins is Michigan’s third-leading tackler with 42 tackles, followed by Sr. SS Josh Metellus with 29 tackles. In six games, the Wolverines have posted just five interceptions. Sr. CB Lavert Hill leads the way with two interceptions that he’s returned for 20 yards. Jr. CB Ambry Thomas also has two interceptions, while Metellus has one. The Wolverines rank fourth in the Big Ten with 19 sacks for 159 yards. Sr. DE/OLB Josh Uche leads the way with 4.5 sacks. Jr. DE Kwity Paye also has 4.5 sacks, followed by Sr. SLB Jordan Glasgow with 4.0 sacks.
KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State’s OTs Rasheed Walker and Will Fries, plus Penn State’s entire offensive line vs. Michigan Jr. DE Kwity Paye, So. DE Aiden Hutchinson and Michigan’s two SLBs (Vipers) Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow, plus Penn State WR K.J. Hamler vs. Michigan Sr. CB Lavert Hill. Hamler is Penn State’s go-to receiver and Hill just might be the best press-man cover CB in the Big Ten. Michigan likes to run a number of sophisticated attacking blitz schemes with Hudson, Glasgow, Hutchinson, Paye. Penn State’s entire offensive line must be in tune to that fact, and they have to give Clifford time to go through his progressions throwing the football.
EDGE: PENN STATE
WHEN MICHIGAN HAS THE BALL
MICHIGAN RUNNING GAME vs. PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE
MICHIGAN RUNNING GAME 156.2 YPG, 4.1 YPC PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 53.8 YPG, 1.6 YPC
THE LOWDOWN: There is no other way to describe it: the Wolverines’ running game has struggled in five of its six games so far this season. Michigan enters this game with the eighth-ranked running game in the Big Ten, averaging 156.2 YPG and 4.1 YPC with just 14 rushing touchdowns. Fr. Zach Charbonnet is the Wolverines’ leading rusher with 376 yards on 79 carries (4.8 YPC) with five rushing TDs. Coming off his performance this past Saturday, where he rushed for 125 yards and his first touchdown against Illinois, RS Fr. Hassan Haskins is Michigan’s second-leading rusher with 189 yards on 26 carries (7.3 YPC). RS Fr. Christian Turner is next with 146 yards on 37 carries (3.9 YPC) with one rushing TD, followed by Sr. Tru Wilson with 95 yards on 20 carries (4.8 YPC). Shea Patterson has struggled filling the role of a dual-threat QB in Josh Gattis’ RPO offense, totaling 55 yards on 36 carries (1.5 YPC). However, he does have four rushing touchdowns.
The Wolverines face a Penn State defense that is third in the country and second in the Big Ten in rushing defense, allowing 53.8 YPG and 1.6 YPC. Te Nittany Lions have allowed just one rushing touchdown in six games. It leads the Big Ten with 59 TFL for 288 yards. Yetur Gross-Matos leads the way with 8.5 TFL, followed by Shaka Toney with 6.0 TFL and Micah Parsons with 6.0 TFL. An incredible 23 Penn State players have at least 0.5 TFL.
KEY MATCHUPS: Michigan’s OTs Sr. Jon Runyan and So. Jalen Mayfield vs. Penn State’s DEs Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney, and Michigan’s OGs Sr. Ben Bredeson and Sr. Michael Onewenu vs. Penn State’s LBs, MLB Jan Johnson, Will OLB Micah Parsons and Sam OLB Cameron Brown. If Runyan and Mayfield can’t control Gross-Matos and Toney at the point of attack, the Wolverines won’t be able to have any success running the football outside the tackle box. And the same will be true if Bredenson and Onewenu can’t get to the second level and stalemate Penn State’s linebackers. Penn State’s defense has the chance here to keep Michigan from rushing for 100 yards.
EDGE: PENN STATE
MICHIGAN PASSING GAME vs. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE
MICHIGAN PASSING 231.2 YPG, 13.7 YPC PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 205.8 YPG, 10.6 YPC
THE LOWDOWN: Just like its running game, Michigan’s passing game has not matched its preseason expectations in Gattis’ RPO offense. The Wolverines enter the game with the seventh-best passing game in the Big Ten, averaging 231.2 YPG with a solid 13.7 YPC average. The reason that is surprising is because of the experience at QB with Sr. Shea Patterson and at WR with one of the Big Ten’s top preseason groups: Jr. Nico Collins, Jr. Donovan Peoples-Jones and RS So. Tarik Black. Patterson has completed 92 of 161 passes (57.1 percent) for 1,246 yards with nine TD passes and three interceptions. He has a pass efficiency rating of just 136.9. His backup, So. Dylan McCaffrey, has completed five of 11 passes (45.5 percent) for 57 yards.
For the season, Michigan has totaled ten passing touchdowns. Surprisingly, So. Ronnie Bell is the Wolverines’ top receiver with 20 catches for 361 yards (18.1 YPC). Collins is next with 13 receptions for 269 yards and 2 TD receptions, followed by Black with 15 catches for 232 yards (15.5 YPC) and one touchdown catch. Peoples-Jones is next with 12 receptions for 129 yards (10.8 YPC) and two TD receptions. Michigan’s two tight ends, Sr. Sean McKeon and Sr. Nick Eubanks, have combined for 20 catches for 224 yards with three TD catches.
Penn State’s pass defense has been up-and-down in the first six games. The Nittany Lions rank tenth in the Big Ten, allowing 205.8 YPG and 10.6 YPC with just four touchdown passes, and they surprisingly rank third in the Big Ten with a pass defense efficiency rating of 109.8. Penn State has posted five interceptions, with John Reid leading the way with two interceptions, one he returned 36 yards for a touchdown against Buffalo. Jan Johnson, Tariq Castro-Fields and Jaquan Brisker each have one interception. But the area on pass defense where they excel is getting to the quarterback. Penn State is second in the country behind Ohio State with 27 sacks for 204 yards, averaging 4.5 sacks per game. Yetur Gross-Matos leads the way with 5.5 sacks for 45 yards, and Shaka Toney also has 5.5 sacks for 40 yards. 14 players have at least 0.5 sacks so far this season.
KEY MATCHUPS: Michigan WRs So. Ronnie Bell, Jr. Nico Collins, RS So. Tarik Black and Jr. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. Penn State CBs John Reid and Tariq Castro-Fields, plus Michigan OTs Sr. John Runyan and So. Jalen Mayfield vs. Penn State DEs Yetur Gross-Matos and Shaka Toney. In Michigan’s first six games Patterson has been harassed in the pocket, has been sacked 11 times, and has seen close to 20 QB hurries. Runyan and Mayfield have to control Gross-Matos and Toney’s pass rush. Also, if Michigan’s pass offense hopes to improve its performance against Penn State, then Collins, Black and Peoples-Jones will have to play up to preseason expectations.
EDGE: EVEN
OTHER MATCHUPS
SPECIAL TEAMS
THE LOWDOWN: Michigan’s special teams have been both good and bad. So. WR Ronnie Bell and Jr. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones have averaged 8.6 yards per punt return, and punter Sr. Will Hart is second in the Big Ten, averaging 46.5 yards per punt. Jr. Jake Moody and Jr. Quinn Nordin have been inconsistent kicking field goals for the Wolverines. Moody has converted on five of six field goal attempts with his longest being 43 yards, but Nordin is zero-for-three on field goals.
K.J. Hamler has struggled averaging just 7.0 yards per return, and Blake Gillikin has been inconsistent with his punts, averaging just 41.0 yards per punt. But the good news on Penn State’s special teams has been Jake Pinegar hitting on five-of-six field goal attempts with his longest being 38 yards. Jordan Stout has hit two-of-three field goal attempts over 50 yards, with his longest being 57 yards.
EDGE: EVEN
THIS ‘N’ THAT
THE LOWDOWN: Recently the Penn State-Michigan series has been with the home team dominating. In the last three games Michigan won at home: 49-10 in 2016 and 42-7 in 2018. Penn State, at home, won 42-13 in 2017. Michigan leads the series 14-8.
EDGE: EVEN
COACHING STAFF
THE LOWDOWN: Jim Harbaugh has had a stellar college coaching career at Stanford, San Diego and at Michigan with a record of 141-42. His five years as Michigan’s head football coach has produced a record of 43-15, but he has struggled against Ohio State (0-4) and Michigan State (2-2). James Franklin has been Penn State’s head coach now for six years, and his record is 51-21.
EDGE: EVEN