WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME vs. MICHIGAN RUN DEFENSE

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 191.2 YPG, 4.8 YPC MICHIGAN RUN DEFENSE 122.8 YPG, 3.0 YPC

THE LOWDOWN: Even though Penn State’s running game statistical chart might not totally reflect it, Penn State may have had its best performance of the 2019 season against Iowa. The Hawkeyes entered the game against the Nittany Lions with one of the top five run defenses in the country, allowing 85.6 YPG and just 3.5 YPC. Against Iowa, Penn State rushed for 177 yards on 53 rushing attempts, averaging 3.3 YPC with one rushing touchdown. On its face, those rushing statistics may not seem that impressive, but when you consider the level of competition that perspective totally changes.



Penn State enters its game with Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, with the fourth best running game in the Big Ten, averaging 191.2 YPG and a solid 4.8 YPC. Coming off his second 100-yard rushing performance this season against Iowa, where Noah Cain rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries (4.6 YPC) with one rushing touchdown, Cain has positioned himself as the Nittany Lions’ leading rusher with 310 yards on 57 carries (5.4 YPC) with six rushing TDs. Sean Clifford is the Nittany Lions’ second-leading rusher with 252 yards on 59 carries (4.3 YPC) with two rushing TDs and has established himself as a true dual-threat quarterback. Next is Journey Brown with 233 yards on 33 carries (6.7 YPC) with three rushing TDs, followed by Devyn Ford with 215 yards on 30 carries (7.2 YPC) with two rushing TDs and Ricky Slade with 68 yards on 28 carries (2.1 YPC) with two rushing TDs. In six games Penn State has 18 rushing TDs, third best in the Big Ten. Where Penn State has improved the most this fall is in the red zone. The Nittany Lions have 19 red zone touchdowns, 16 of which were rushing scores.

Michigan comes into its game on Saturday against Penn State with a solid run defense, averaging 122.8 YPG and 3.0 YPC. But that is not up to Wolverines’ run defense standards. Michigan ranks ninth in the Big Ten in run defense. Sr. SLB (Viper) Khaleke Hudson is the Wolverines’ leading tackler with 58 total tackles and 2.0 TFL. Sr. SLB Jordan Glasgow is Michigan’s second-leading tackler with 47 tackles and 4.5 TFL, followed by Jr. FS Brad Hawkins with 42 tackles, So. DE Aiden Hutchinson with 33 tackles and 6.0 TFL, and Sr. SS Josh Metellus with 29 tackles. For the season, Michigan has totaled 41 TFL for 239 yards. That puts them in the top third in the Big Ten. Jr. DE Kwity Paye leads the way with 7.5 TFL, followed by Sam OLB/DE Josh Uche with 6.5 TFL and Hutchinson with 6.0 TFL .

KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State’s OTs Rasheed Walker and Will Fries vs. Michigan’s Sr. SLBs Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow, plus Michigan Sr. DE Kwity Paye, Sr. DE/OLB Josh Uche and So. DE Aiden Hutchinson – Michigan likes to utilize a lot of run blitzes with Hudson, Glasgow, Paye, Uche, and Hutchinson to confuse opponent’s offensive lines at the point of attack at the line of scrimmage. That’s because Michigan’s front seven isn’t as physical as it has been in recent years. Walker, Fries and Penn State’s entire offensive line must be aware of this if they want to be as effective running the football as they were against Iowa.

EDGE: PENN STATE





PENN STATE PASSING GAME vs. MICHIGAN PASS DEFENSE

PENN STATE PASSING GAME 274.2 YPG, 14.2 YPC MICHIGAN PASS DEFENSE 160.5 YPG, 9.9 YPC

THE LOWDOWN: Coming off what might have been Sean Clifford’s poorest passing performance of the season, where he completed 12 of 24 passes (50 percent) for just 117 yards and one touchdown, Penn State still enters its game with Michigan with the third-best passing offense in the Big Ten, averaging 274.2 YPG and 14.2 YPC. Clifford has completed 102 of 159 passes (64.2 percent) for 1,560 yards with 13 TDs and just two interceptions. What might surprise a lot of people is the fact Clifford still leads the Big Ten in total offense, totaling 1,812 yards an average of 302 yards per game of total offense. Clifford ranks third in the Big Ten in pass efficiency with a rating of 171.0. He's behind Jack Coan of Wisconsin and Justin Fields of Ohio State.

In Penn State’s first six games this season, 17 different players have pass receptions. K.J. Hamler leads the way with 26 receptions for 455 yards (17.5 YPC) with five TD catches. Jahan Dotson is next with 14 catches for 261 yards (18.6 YPC) with three TD catches, followed by Pat Freiermuth with 17 catches for 203 yards (11.9 YPC) with three TD catches. Penn State has also done an excellent job of getting its running backs involved in the passing game. Ricky Slade, Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford have combined for 24 receptions for 279 yards (11.6 YPC) with one touchdown.

Michigan enters its game with Penn State with the fourth-ranked pass defense in the Big Ten, allowing 160.5 YPG and just 9.9 YPC, with just five touchdown passes. Jr. FS Brad Hawkins is Michigan’s third-leading tackler with 42 tackles, followed by Sr. SS Josh Metellus with 29 tackles. In six games, the Wolverines have posted just five interceptions. Sr. CB Lavert Hill leads the way with two interceptions that he’s returned for 20 yards. Jr. CB Ambry Thomas also has two interceptions, while Metellus has one. The Wolverines rank fourth in the Big Ten with 19 sacks for 159 yards. Sr. DE/OLB Josh Uche leads the way with 4.5 sacks. Jr. DE Kwity Paye also has 4.5 sacks, followed by Sr. SLB Jordan Glasgow with 4.0 sacks.

KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State’s OTs Rasheed Walker and Will Fries, plus Penn State’s entire offensive line vs. Michigan Jr. DE Kwity Paye, So. DE Aiden Hutchinson and Michigan’s two SLBs (Vipers) Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow, plus Penn State WR K.J. Hamler vs. Michigan Sr. CB Lavert Hill. Hamler is Penn State’s go-to receiver and Hill just might be the best press-man cover CB in the Big Ten. Michigan likes to run a number of sophisticated attacking blitz schemes with Hudson, Glasgow, Hutchinson, Paye. Penn State’s entire offensive line must be in tune to that fact, and they have to give Clifford time to go through his progressions throwing the football.

EDGE: PENN STATE