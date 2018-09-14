BWI publisher Phil Grosz checks off the key matchups between the Nittany Lions and Golden Flashes Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium.

K.J. Hamler has emerged as a major weapon for the Nittany Lions as a receiver and kick returner.

WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL PENN STATE RUNNING GAME VS. KENT STATE RUN DEFENSE PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 208.0 YPG, 5.4 YPC // KENT STATE RUN DEFENSE 172.0 YPG, 3.4 YPC THE LOWDOWN In its first two games, Penn State has been able to field exactly the sort of balanced offensive attack that coach James Franklin had been hoping to see this season. Heading into their nonconference finale against Kent State, the Nittany Lions have surpassed by nearly 40 yards last year’s average of 170.2 rushing yards per game. RB Miles Sanders is Penn State’s leading rusher with 209 yards on 35 carries (6.0 ypc), with two rushing touchdowns. Last Saturday against Pitt, he enjoyed his first career 100-yard game, gaining 118 yards on only 16 carries. Penn State’s second-leading rusher is QB Trace McSorley with 17 carries for 89 yards and three TDs. Run defense has been a big priority for Kent State after the Golden Flashes finished 113th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in that department last season. Illinois and Howard averaged 172 yards on the ground, so the Golden Flashes have made some strides. LB Matt Bahr was Kent State’s top tackler in its first two games, making 18 stops. CB Jamal Parker and MLB Jim Jones are next with 15 tackles apiece. Against Illinois and Howard, the Golden Flashes totaled 14 TFL. DE/OLB Nick Faulkner led the way with two. // KEY MATCHUP Penn State guards Steven Gonzalez and Connor McGovern will take on Bahr and Jones. One of the biggest reasons why Kent State has been able to tighten up its run defense is the improved play at linebacker. // EDGE Penn State PENN STATE PASSING GAME 204.0 YPG, 11.7 YPC // KENT STATE PASS DEFENSE 197.5 YPG, 15.2 YPC THE LOWDOWN McSorley led the Big Ten in passing the past two seasons, but his yardage totals have been down this year. Against Appalachian State and Pitt, he totaled 374 yards, completing 34 of 65 passes (52.3 percent), with three touchdown passes and no interceptions. K.J. Hamler has been McSorley’s No. 1 target to date with six receptions for 107 yards and two TDs. Juwan Johnson is next with eight receptions for 90 yards. One major reason why McSorley’s numbers have declined has been the inconsistent play of the receivers. Against Pitt, Penn State’s receivers dropped eight passes. Last season, Kent State, ranked 27th in the country in pass defense, allowing only 195.1 yards per game. But that stat was misleading, as Kent State’s porous run defense allowed opponents to rack up big yardage without having to throw very often. The front seven appears to be in better shape this year, so those opponents might have to take a different approach. Parker and senior FS Juantez McRae lead the team with one interception apiece. McRae is also Kent State’s fourth-leading tackler with eight stops. The Golden Flashes already have seven sacks as a team, including two by Faulkner. // KEY MATCHUP Hamler and McRae will tangle in the secondary, while Johnson will take on Parker. Hamler is quickly becoming a home run threat and will be tough to contain in one-on-one coverage. As for the other matchup, Parker stands 5-foot-8, which means that Johnson will have an 8-inch height advantage. // EDGE Penn State

Will Givens continue to make a significant impact against Kent State?

WHEN KENT STATE HAS THE BALL

KENT STATE RUNNING GAME 269.0 YPG, 5.7 YPC // PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 202.0 YPG, 4.5 YPC THE LOWDOWN The biggest improvement Kent State has made since last season is in its running game. The Golden Flashes finished 80th in the country last year at 152.5 yards per game, but so far this season they’ve topped that total by more than 100 yards per game. Sophomore RB Justin Rankin has rushed for 199 yards on 27 carries (7.4 ypc), with one TD. The team’s second-leading rusher is sophomore QB Woody Barrett with 135 yards on 28 carries and two TDs. Juco transfer Jo-El Shaw had a strong performance against Howard, rushing for 105 yards and three TDs on 12 carries. Penn State’s front seven has struggled so far in this area. Against Pitt, the Lions surrendered 214 first-half rushing yards before tightening up in the second half. Penn State should enjoy some success against Kent State’s offensive line on Saturday. MLB Jan Johnson is the team’s leading tackler with 16 stops, while FS Garrett Taylor is next with 13, followed by SS Nick Scott and OLB Micah Parsons with 11 tackles apiece. DE Shareef Miller leads the Lions with three tackles for loss. As a team, Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten with 16 TFL. // KEY MATCHUP Kent State G Chase Van Hoef will face DT Kevin Givens, while Kent State T Jamil Viaud will battle Miller. Givens had a career day against Pitt, making seven tackles. He should create problems for Van Hoef, who played center last year. // EDGE Penn State KENT STATE PASSING GAME VS. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE KENT STATE PASSING GAME 213.0 YPG, 10.4 YPC // PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 173.5 YPG, 9.9 YPC THE LOWDOWN Kent State’s passing game was ineffective last season, averaging only 122.7 yards per game to rank 123rd in the FBS. But first-year coach Sean Lewis, who formerly served as offensive coordinator at Syracuse, has brought an up-tempo approach that has gotten results so far. Barrett has completed 41 of 58 passes (60.3 percent) for 426 yards, with three TD passes and three interceptions. WR Raekwon James is Kent State’s leading receiver with seven catches for 76 yards, while WR Mike Carrigan is next with 10 catches for 59 yards, followed by WR Isaiah McKoy (four catches, 74 yards), TE Adam Dulka (three catches, 44 yards) and WR Antwan Dixon (three catches, 48 yards). Penn State struggled against the pass in its opening game against Appalachian State, allowing the Mountaineers to throw for 270 yards. At Pitt, the Lions totally shut down the passing game, allowing Kenny Pickett to complete only 9 of 18 attempts for 55 yards with one interception. Through its first two games, Penn State has totaled six sacks for 45 yards in losses. Five players (Cam Brown, Shaka Toney, Daniel Joseph, Miller and Scott) have one sack apiece for a combined total of 41 yards in losses. Penn State has two interceptions, both by CB Amani Oruwariye. // KEY MATCHUP Kent State OT Mike Marinelli will try to contain Miller, while OT Jamil Viaud will face Toney. Miller and Toney are top-flight pass rushers, and in Marinelli and Viaud, they will be going up against a pair of first-year starters. Those matchups should create some real problems for the Golden Flashes. // EDGE Penn State

James Franklin has the experience edge over Kent State first-year coach Sean Lewis.