What will the Nittany Lions be facing when they head to Iowa tomorrow night? BWI publisher Phil Grosz evaluates all of the game's biggest matchups, here:

WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL

WR Jahan Dotson had his first multi-catch game against the Hawkeyes last season.

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME VS. IOWA RUN DEFENSE PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 194.0 YPG, 5.2 YPC // IOWA RUN DEFENSE 85.6 YPG, 3.5 YPC THE LOWDOWN Despite not having a true No. 1 running back, Penn State ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game and has scored 17 touchdowns on the ground. Journey Brown is Penn State’s leading rusher with 217 yards on 31 carries. Noah Cain had his best game of the season against Purdue this past Saturday, gaining 105 yards on 12 carries and is the Lions’ second-leading rusher with 208 yards on 35 carries and a team-leading five rushing TDs. QB Sean Clifford is next with 200 yards on 43 carries. Iowa has been good against the run this season, ranking fourth in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes’ leading tackler is MLB Kristian Welch with 39 stops, including 2.5 tackles for loss. Next is WLB Djimon Colbert with 27 tackles, followed by FS Jack Koerner with 20. Backup DT Daviyon Nixon is tied for the team lead with 2.5 TFL. While it’s been solid against the run, Iowa has produced surprisingly few negative-yardage plays. KEY MATCHUP Penn State guards Steven Gonzalez, Mike Miranda and C.J. Thorpe will take on Welch and Colbert, while LT Rasheed Walker will do battle with DE A.J. Epenesa. Penn State likes to use its power zone rushing attack to run between the tackles, and the guards will have to get to the second level for those plays to be effective. Epenesa hasn’t been putting up the kind of numbers he posted last year, largely because opponents have double-teamed him with tight ends and running backs. Expect Walker to get help from Pat Freiermuth and Nick Bowers. EDGE Iowa

PENN STATE PASSING GAME VS. IOWA PASS DEFENSE PENN STATE PASSING GAME 305.6 YPG, 14.7 YPC // IOWA PASS DEFENSE 168.6 YPG, 10.2 YPC THE LOWDOWN Penn State enters its game at Iowa with the No. 1 pass offense in the Big Ten. Clifford has completed 90 of 135 passes (66.7 percent) for 1,443 yards and 12 touchdowns, with only two interceptions. The Nittany Lions’ leading receiver and big-play specialist is WR K.J. Hamler with 19 catches for 394 yards and four TDs. Jahan Dotson is right behind Hamler with 12 catches for 242 yards and three TDs, and Freiermuth has 15 catches for 178 yards and three TDs. The sophomore tight end has now caught 11 TD passes in 15 games at Penn State. Iowa’s pass defense has been solid all season and ranks fourth in the Big Ten, but the Hawkeyes have yet to face a pass offense with Penn State’s big-play capability. Their secondary provides excellent run support, as Koerner and SS Geno Stone are tied for third on the team with 20 tackles each. The Hawkeyes have intercepted four passes, with CB Michael Ojemudia responsible for two of those picks. Iowa has struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, ranking 13th in the Big Ten with seven sacks. Epenesa leads the way with two. KEY MATCHUP Hamler and Dotson will take on Iowa cornerbacks Ojemudia and D.J. Johnson, while Walker will try to keep Epenesa away from Clifford. It will be interesting to see how much one-on-one coverage Iowa uses against Penn State’s big-play specialists. The Hawkeyes are a zone coverage team. Also, look for Walker to get help from Freiermuth and/or Bowers vs. Epenesa in passing situations. EDGE Penn State

WHEN IOWA HAS THE BALL

DE Yetur Gross-Matos record nine tackles, including four for a loss of yards, and two sacks against Iowa last season.

IOWA RUNNING GAME VS. PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE IOWA RUNNING GAME 174.2 YPG, 4.4 YPC // PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 50.6 YPG, 1.5 YPC THE LOWDOWN Last week against Michigan, the Hawkeyes suffered their worst rushing performance in five years, gaining only 1 yard on the ground. That was largely because the Wolverines totaled eight sacks, but RB Mekhi Sargent couldn’t get anything going either, finishing with 12 yards. For the season, Sargent is Iowa’s leading rusher with 311 yards on 61 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Toren Young is next with 291 yards on 40 carries and one TD. Penn State is ranked second in the Big Ten and third nationally in run defense. The Lions’ three leading tacklers are its starting linebackers – Will OLB Micah Parsons (27 tackles), Sam OLB Cam Brown (24) and MLB Jan Johnson (23). FS Lamont Wade is next with 22 tackles. Penn State has totaled 52 tackles for loss, including a team-high 7.5 by DE Yetur Gross-Matos. KEY MATCHUP Iowa LT Tristan Wirfs will take on Gross-Matos, while guards Landon Paulson and Cole Banwart will battle Parsons, Johnson and Brown. Wirfs stands 6-foot-6, 320 pounds and will be playing in the NFL next season. For Iowa to fare better than it did against Michigan, he will have to control Gross-Matos at the point of attack on zone stretch power running plays. And if Paulson and Banwart can’t get to the second level, Iowa is going to have a difficult time running the ball inside or outside the tackle box. EDGE Penn State

IOWA PASSING GAME VS. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE IOWA PASSING GAME 250.0 YPG, 11.9 YPC // PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 189.8 YPG, 10.3 YPC THE LOWDOWN Iowa’s passing game struggled against Michigan, as QB Nate Stanley was forced to throw 42 times, completing 23 of those attempts for 260 yards, with three interceptions and no touchdowns. But aside from that game, Iowa’s passing attack has mostly been on target, ranking fifth in the Big Ten. Stanley has completed 99 of 160 passes (61.9 percent) for 1,225 yards, with eight TDs and three interceptions. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette is the Hawkeyes’ leading receiver with 19 catches for 314 yards and three TDs, while Brandon Smith is next with 17 catches for 216 yards and three TDs. Iowa also likes to throw to its running backs; Sargent and Tyler Goodson have combined to make 25 receptions for 208 yards. The Hawkeyes’ two tight ends, Shaun Beyer and Nate Wieting, have combined for six catches for 67 yards. The Lions rank only sixth in the Big Ten in pass defense, but are fifth with a defensive pass-efficiency rating of 107.8. Penn State has intercepted four passes, including two by CB John Reid. CB Tariq Castro-Fields and Johnson each have one interception apiece. Penn State leads the Big Ten with 25 sacks for an average of five sacks per game. Gross-Matos has 5.5 sacks, while fellow DE Shaka Toney has five. KEY MATCHUP Smith-Marsette and Smith will challenge Reid and Castro-Fields, while Wirfs will be looking to protect Stanley from Gross-Matos. If the Lions are able to control Smith-Marsette and Smith, then Iowa’s passing offense will shut down. Iowa has surrendered 14 sacks this season to rank 11th in the Big Ten. Look for Penn State to at least equal its average of five sacks. EDGE Penn State

OTHER MATCHUPS

P Blake Gillikin is currently averaging 40.6 yards per punt this season.