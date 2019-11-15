KEY MATCHUPS: Hamler will take on CB Tiawan Mullen, while Freiermuth will battle Saf. Juwan Burgess. If both Hamler and Freiermuth can get open when Indiana is in man-to-man coverage, Clifford could have a big day.

THE LOWDOWN: Clifford had an up-and-down afternoon at Minnesota, passing for 340 yards but also throwing three interceptions. Penn State’s pass offense ranks third in the Big Ten. Clifford has completed 60.6 percent of his throws for 2,271 yards, with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. The redshirt sophomore quarterback still leads the Big Ten in total offense with an average of 287.8 yards per game. K.J. Hamler is Penn State’s leading receiver with 44 catches for 739 yards and eight TDs, while TE Pat Freiermuth is next with 32 for 392 yards and seven TDs. Jahan Dotson has 20 receptions for 382 yards, but the Lions haven’t been able to find a third wideout to complement Hamler and Dotson. Justin Shorter and Daniel George have combined to make only 15 catches for 183 yards. Indiana has been effective vs. the pass, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in yards allowed. The one thing the Hoosiers haven’t done is generate takeaways. Through nine games, Indiana has only three interceptions, one apiece by Cam Jones and cornerbacks Jaylin Williams and Reese Taylor. The Hoosiers rank eighth in the Big Ten with 20 sacks. DE Allen Stallings leads the way with four.

KEY MATCHUPS: Penn State LT Rasheed Walker will take on Ziemba, while guards Steven Gonzalez, C.J. Thorpe and Mike Miranda will do battle with Reakwon Jones and McFadden. For Penn State to be effective running the ball, Gonzalez, Thorpe and Miranda must get to the second level. McFadden and Jones are the heart and soul of Indiana’s run defense.

THE LOWDOWN: Penn State enters its game against Indiana with some uncertainty at the running back position. The Nittany Lions’ leading rusher going into last Saturday’s loss to Minnesota was Noah Cain with 350 yards and a team-leading six TDs, but Cain didn’t play vs. the Gophers due to a lower-leg injury, and his status this week is not known. In his place, Journey Brown had his best performance of the year, rushing for 124 yards on only 14 carries and scoring two TDs. Brown is now Penn State’s leading rusher with 421 yards and five TDs. QB Sean Clifford is the Lions’ third-leading rusher with 319 yards and three rushing TDs. PSU will be facing an Indiana defense that has improved markedly against the run since last season. The Hoosiers ranked 10th in the Big Ten and 83rd in the country in 2018, as opponents averaged 183.2 yards per game on the ground. This year, they’ve shaved 50 yards off of that average. WLB Micah McFadden is their leading tackler with 42 stops, including a team-high six tackles for loss. LB Reakwon Jones is next with 41 tackles, followed by Husky LB Marcelino Ball with 34, FS Khalil Bryant with 31 and LB Cam Jones with 27. DT Demarcus Elliott and DE Michael Ziemba have five TFL apiece.

INDIANA RUNNING GAME vs. PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE

INDIANA RUNNING GAME 138.4 YPG, 3.9 YPC PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 74.2 YPG, 2.1 YPC

THE LOWDOWN: Indiana is 11th in the Big Ten in rushing offense, but its leading rusher – RB Stevie Scott III – ranks fourth in the conference with 737 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. The running game is built almost entirely around the 6-foot-2, 231-pound sophomore. In Indiana’s most recent game, a 34-3 victory over Northwestern, he had 116 yards and scored three TDs (two rushing, one receiving). QB Peyton Ramsey is the Hoosiers’ second-leading rusher with 122 yards and one TD on the ground. Backing up Scott are Ronnie Walker and Sampson James, but they haven’t seen much action, combining to carry 55 times for 157 yards. The Nittany Lions, despite surrendering a season-high 31 points to Minnesota, still are fielding the top rushing defense in the Big Ten. Micah Parsons leads the way with 68 tackles. Cam Brown is next with 50, while Garrett Taylor has 49. Penn State is third in the Big Ten with 73 tackles for loss. Yetur Gross-Matos leads the way with 9.5 TFL, followed by Parsons with eight and Shaka Toney with 6.5.

KEY MATCHUPS: Indiana LT Matthew Bedford will try to neutralize Gross-Matos, while guards Simon Stepaniak and Harry Crider will take on Parsons, Brown and Jan Johnson. Bedford, a true freshman who has replaced Coy Cronk at tackle following Cronk’s season-ending ankle injury, should have his hands full with Gross-Matos. Stepaniak and Crider must get to the second level to control Parsons, Brown and Johnson for Indiana to get its running game going. I believe Penn State will have a good chance to hold Scott under 100 rushing yards.

EDGE: PENN STATE





INDIANA PASSING GAME vs. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE

INDIANA PASSING 308.0 YPG, 12.1 YPC PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 225.8 YPG, 11.41 YPC

THE LOWDOWN: Indiana has lost starting QB Michael Penix Jr. for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone, but even before he was injured in the second quarter vs. Northwestern two weeks ago, his backup, Ramsey, had seen considerable action and even started against Nebraska on Oct. 26 due to Penix’s nagging health problems. Ramsey is having the best season of his Indiana career, having completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,302 yards and nine touchdowns with only three interceptions. The main reason why the passing game has been so effective is that the Hoosiers have four excellent wideouts in Whop Philyor (59 catches, 813 yards, three TDs), Ty Fryfogle (33 catches, 371 yards, two TDs), Nick Westbrook (26 catches, 353 yards, four TDs) and Donovan Hale (20 catches, 356 yards, three TDs). Philyor, Westbrook and Hale make up the best starting wide receiver unit in the Big Ten’s East Division. In addition, TE Peyton Hendershot has 29 receptions for 393 yards and four TDs. Penn State’s pass defense has struggled this season, ranking 10th in the Big Ten. The Lions have eight interceptions, including two apiece by Tariq Castro-Fields, John Reid and Jaquan Brisker. Penn State is third in the conference with 31 sacks. Gross-Matos and Toney lead with 5.5 sacks each.

KEY MATCHUPS: Philyor, Westbrook and Hale will take on Reid and Castro-Fields, while up front, Bedford will try to keep Gross-Matos away from Ramsey. Penn State’s starting cornerbacks will have their hands full with Indiana’s wideouts. Hale stands 6-4, 225 pounds, and Westbrook is 6-3, 215. They’ll create matchup problems. The Lions will need their defensive ends to get some sacks to disrupt Indiana’s pass offense. That’ll be tough, because Indiana has allowed only 13 sacks, fewest in the Big Ten.

EDGE: INDIANA





OTHER MATCHUPS

SPECIAL TEAMS

THE LOWDOWN: In addition to being an impact player on offense, Philyor returns punts, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt. Another wideout, freshman David Ellis, averages 19.6 yards per kickoff return. Punter Haydon Whitehead averages a solid 41.9 yards per attempt, but Indiana’s top performer on special teams has been PK Logan Justus. The senior has converted all 12 of his field goal attempts, with his longest make coming from 50 yards.

EDGE: EVEN





THIS ‘N’ THAT

THE LOWDOWN: Penn State has dominated this series and holds a 21-1 edge going into this year’s game. The Hoosiers’ only victory was in 2013 when they pulled away for a 44-24 win over a Nittany Lion team that was struggling under the weight of the NCAA sanctions that had been imposed a year earlier.

EDGE: PENN STATE





COACHING STAFF

THE LOWDOWN: Tom Allen came aboard as defensive coordinator in January 2016 and was named Indiana’s head coach less than a year later. He has since gone 17-17, and is in the midst of his best season, having guided the Hoosiers to a 7-2 record. James Franklin has been Penn State’s head coach for six years and has produced a record of 53-22.

EDGE: PENN STATE





PREDICTION: It will be interesting to see how Penn State rebounds from its bitterly disappointing loss to Minnesota. Tom Allen has done an excellent job at Indiana. Just like last week, Penn State’s secondary will be facing one of the top wide receiver groups in the Big Ten. But Indiana lacks the depth at running back that Minnesota possessed and won’t be as balanced as the Gophers were. Also, I believe Penn State’s passing game has some favorable matchups this week. The Lions will be ready to play.

PENN STATE: 42

INDIANA: 21