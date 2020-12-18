Phil's Key Matchups: Illinois
Illinois has lost its head coach and its top producing wide receiver in the past week. Penn State is riding a three-game winning streak to turn around an 0-5 start to the season.Will the trajectori...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news