Blue White Illustrated publisher Phil Grosz has broken down the Nittany Lions' Saturday afternoon matchup with Idaho as the Penn State football season officially gets underway.

How will Sean Clifford fare in his debut as Penn State's starting quarterback?

When Penn State has the ball PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 204.9 YPG, 5.1 YPC (in 2018) // IDAHO RUN DEFENSE 213.1 YPG, 5.2 YPC THE LOWDOWN Even though its two top runners from last season, RB Miles Sanders and QB Trace McSorley, have both moved on to the NFL, Penn State still should have a very productive afternoon on the ground against Idaho. The Vandals struggled vs. the run last season, allowing 5.2 yards per carry. They fielded one of the Big Sky Conference’s worst defenses, allowing 37.5 points and 455.3 yards per game. Sophomore RB Ricky Slade is expected to lead Penn State’s running game after finishing third on the team last season with 257 yards on 45 carries (5.7 yards per carry) and scoring six rushing TDs. But the Lions are also likely to feature redshirt sophomore Journey Brown and possibly true freshmen Noah Cain and Devyn Ford. Idaho’s defense was led last year by OLB Christian Elliss, who finished with 81 tackles including four tackles for loss. But Elliss is not expected to play against Penn State due to a suspension. Buck LB Charles Akanno was the Vandals’ most disruptive player last year, finishing with a team-high eight tackles for loss and four sacks. Idaho has brought in a pair of potential impact transfers on the defensive line in redshirt sophomore NT Noah Elliss (6-4, 347) and junior DT Jonah Kim (6-3, 253). Both had outstanding preseason practice sessions. KEY MATCHUP If Penn State guards Steven Gonzalez, C.J. Thorpe and Mike Miranda can win their battle with Noah Elliss and Kim, Penn State could approach 250 yards rushing. // EDGE Penn State PENN STATE PASSING GAME 218.1 YPG, 13.8 YPC // IDAHO PASS DEFENSE 242.2 YPG, 12.1 YPC THE LOWDOWN McSorley may be gone but his successor, redshirt sophomore Sean Clifford, should still have an opportunity to excel in his starting debut. The Vandals finished 10th in the Big Sky in pass defense last season, allowing nearly 250 yards per game through the air, as well as 27 passing touchdowns. Clifford saw limited action in four games for Penn State as a freshman, completing 5 of 7 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. But while the Nittany Lions have a new QB, they return their two leading pass-catchers from last fall: slot WR K.J. Hamler and TE Pat Freiermuth. Hamler led the team with 42 receptions for 759 yards (18.0 ypc) and five TDs, while Freiermuth had 26 catches for 368 yards (14.2 ypc) and eight TDs. In Idaho’s two games last year against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, Florida threw for 399 yards and Fresno State completed 21 of 27 passes for 247 yards. That’s why, despite Clifford’s inexperience, Penn State should still pass for 250-plus yards against the Vandals. KEY MATCHUP Hamler is one of the most explosive wide receivers in college football. He’ll be going up against senior CB Lloyd Hightower, who was eighth in the Football Championship Subdivision with 13 pass breakups last year. If Hamler can out-duel Hightower, he could finish the game with over 100 yards in receptions. Another key matchup here will pit redshirt freshman LT Rasheed Walker against Akanno, Idaho’s sack leader last season. // EDGE Penn State

When Idaho has the ball IDAHO RUNNING GAME 153.5 YPG, 4.2 YPC // PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 169.0 YPG, 4.0 YPC THE LOWDOWN For the most part, Idaho struggled to run the ball last season. Projected starting QB Mason Petrino is the Vandals’ top returning rusher after totaling 245 yards on 77 carries (3.2 ypc). Idaho’s top returning running back is redshirt sophomore Roshaun Johnson, who finished with 99 yards on 18 carries last year, but he’s fighting freshmen Nick Romano and Kiahn Martinez for carries. The strength of Idaho’s rushing attack is expected to be its offensive line. Senior G Noah Johnson is a preseason FCS All-American, while sophomore T Logan Floyd was named a Phil Steele Freshman All-American in 2018. Penn State was inconsistent against the run last season, finishing eighth in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions return six starters on defense: DE Yetur Gross-Matos, DT Robert Windsor, MLB Jan Johnson, Sam OLB Cam Brown, CB John Reid and boundary safety Garrett Taylor. OLB Micah Parsons was Penn State’s leading tackler last year with 83 total stops, while Gross-Matos was second in the Big Ten with 20 tackles for loss. KEY MATCHUP Windsor will take on Noah Johnson in the middle, while Gross-Matos will do battle with Floyd. Windsor had a terrific junior season with 11 tackles for loss. If he can neutralize Johnson, and Gross-Matos is able to get past Floyd, Idaho won’t run the football effectively. // EDGE Penn State IDAHO PASSING GAME 216.2 YPG, 13.1 YPC // PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 213.0 YPG, 10.6 YPC THE LOWDOWN Idaho enters its game at Penn State with what should be one of the best pass offenses in the Big Sky. The Vandals have two quality quarterbacks in Petrino and Colton Richardson. Petrino started 11 games and completed 199 of 333 attempts (59.8 percent) for 1,935 yards last year, with 15 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Richardson, hampered by injuries that limited him to six games, completed 30 of 58 passes (57.7 percent) for 434 yards, with five TDs and four interceptions. At 6-4, 285 pounds, Richardson is much bigger than a typical QB, but Petrino is expected to start against the Lions. Penn State fielded the second-best pass defense in the Big Ten last season, thanks in large part to an excellent pass rush that produced an average of 3.62 sacks per game, best in the FBS. Penn State had 13 interceptions, as safeties Garrett Taylor and Nick Scott and CB Amani Oruwariye tied for the team lead with three apiece. Scott and Oruwariye are gone, but Taylor is coming off an excellent preseason camp and is poised for a strong senior season. KEY MATCHUP Penn State CB Tariq Castro-Fields will battle senior WR Jeff Cotton. Cotton is Idaho’s top returning receiver with 49 catches for 656 yards (13.4 ypc) and seven TDs last season. // EDGE Penn State



Will punter Blake Gillikin get much work Saturday afternoon?

Other matchups

Special teams THE LOWDOWN In most areas, Penn State appears to have an edge in the kicking game. Hamler has already proven that he’s one of the better kickoff returners in the country, and it appears he will get a chance to show what he can do on punts, too. Penn State’s punt- and kickoff-return units could be two of the most improved areas on the team this fall, and the Lions took another step forward when they landed Virginia Tech transfer Jordan Stout. Stout was an exceptional kickoff specialist for the Hokies last season, as nearly 90 percent of his attempts were not returned. However, Idaho does have an outstanding specialist in redshirt junior P/PK Cade Coffey. A preseason FCS All-American, Coffey averaged 44.1 yards per punt last season while also converting 8 of 11 field goal attempts. // EDGE Penn State This 'n' that THE LOWDOWN When the Sun Belt Conference decided three years ago not to renew Idaho’s membership, the school opted to return to the FCS level rather than find a new home in the FBS. The Vandals began their second stint in the Big Sky Conference last season, going 3-5 in league play. But while the bulk of their schedule consisted of fellow FCS members, they did play two games against FBS foes, losing to Fresno State, 79-13, in their opener and to Florida, 63-10, in their season finale. Both of those games took place on the road, as will this year’s opener against the Nittany Lions. // EDGE Penn State Coaching THE LOWDOWN Penn State and Idaho have never played each other before. Paul Petrino has been the head football coach at Idaho six years, beginning his tenure in 2013. The Vandals’ opening game this fall against Penn State will kick off Petrino’s seventh year as their head coach. He has posted a record of 23-48. James Franklin’s overall record at Penn State is 45-21. // EDGE Penn State