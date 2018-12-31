Phil's Key Matchups: Citrus Bowl
Blue White Illustrated publisher Phil Grosz breaks down the most important matchups between the Nittany Lions and their New Year's Day opponent, Kentucky.
WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL
PENN STATE RUNNING GAME VS. KENTUCKY RUN DEFENSE
PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 208.6 YPG, 5.2 YPC
KENTUCKY RUN DEFENSE 150.8 YPG, 4.3 YPC
THE LOWDOWN Penn State finished the regular season with one of its two best rushing performances of the year, totaling 310 yards and four touchdowns against Maryland. On the heels of that showing, the Nittany Lions head into the postseason ranked sixth in the Big Ten in rushing offense, with a conference-leading 33 TDs on the ground.
Miles Sanders is the Lions’ leading rusher with 1,223 yards and nine TDs and is the fourth-leading rusher in the Big Ten with an average of 101.9 yards per game. Quarterback Trace McSorley is second behind Sanders with 723 yards and 11 rushing TDs. Backing up Sanders at the running back position is true freshman Ricky Slade. Slade missed four games in the middle of the year but still finished the regular season as the Lions’ third-leading rusher with 230 yards and six TDs on 41 carries. He is coming off his best performance of the year, as he gained 64 yards on 11 carries and scored two TDs against Maryland.
Kentucky is fielding one of the best defenses in the country, having allowed opponents to average only 332.2 yards of total offense per game. A key part of that effort has been its performance against the run. The leader of the Kentucky defense is senior DE/OLB Josh Allen, a first-team All-American. Some analysts have the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Allen going in the top three picks of the 2019 NFL Draft. His statistics this year would certainly back up those lofty appraisals. He leads the Wildcats with 89 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He’s also posted six quarterback hurries and has forced five fumbles.
Free safety Mike Edwards is the Wildcats’ second-leading tackler with 77 stops, including nine tackles for loss. Strong safety Darius West and middle linebacker Daniel Kash are next with 76 tackles apiece, and Kash also has 5.5 tackles for loss. Weakside linebacker Jordon Jones has 68 tackles and 5.5 TFL. As a team, Kentucky is in the middle of the pack in the SEC with 78 TFL. Two other Kentucky starters with substantial TFL numbers are outside linebacker Jamar Watson and defensive end Calvin Taylor with five apiece.
KEY MATCHUP Allen, who recently was named the winner of the Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award, is one of the best defensive ends in the country, and Penn State offensive tackles Ryan Bates and Will Fries will have their hands full trying to control him. Another key matchup will pit Penn State’s center, either Michal Menet or Connor McGovern, against Kentucky’s 340-pound nose guard Quinton Bohanna. Look for the Lions to double-team Bohanna to try to control him at the point of attack.
EDGE Penn State
PENN STATE PASSING GAME VS. KENTUCKY PASS DEFENSE
PENN STATE PASSING GAME 215.8 YPG, 13.8 YPC
KENTUCKY PASS DEFENSE 181.3 YPG, 11.0 YPC
THE LOWDOWN Penn State’s passing game has been up and down all year. After two successive seasons in which McSorley threw for more than 3,500 yards, the Nittany Lions struggled throughout the 2018 regular season. McSorley has completed 175 of 328 passes (53.4 percent) for 2,284 yards, with only 16 touchdowns and an average of 190.3 yards per game. Backup Tommy Stevens has seen limited action as McSorley’s backup, completing 8 of 11 passes for 110 yards with one TD in seven games, but he won’t be a factor in this one. Announced by James Franklin upon the team’s arrival in Orlando, Stevens stayed home from the trip after undergoing an unspecified surgery following the season.
Penn State’s top two pass-catchers have freshman eligibility: wide receiver K.J. Hamler and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Hamler has 41 catches for 713 yards and five TDs, while Freiermuth has 24 for 330 yards and seven TDs. As the season has gone on, he has become McSorley’s leading red zone target. Juwan Johnson has 23 catches for 339 yards and one TD, Sanders has 22 for 132 yards, and DeAndre Thompkins has 21 for 255 yards.
One other noteworthy Penn State receiver is Jahan Dotson. The true freshman saw his role expand in the second half of the season. Going into the bowl game, he has 12 catches for 179 yards.
Kentucky finished the regular season with one of the top three pass defenses in the SEC. The Wildcats have allowed opponents to complete only 58.4 of their passes and surrendered just 12 TDs through the air. The one disappointment here is that they’ve totaled only eight interceptions.
One of the most interesting things about Kentucky’s defensive backfield is its size. Cornerbacks Derrick Baity and Lonnie Johnson are both listed at 6-3. West is 6-2, 210 pounds, while Edwards goes 6-0, 206. This is a tall secondary. West leads the team with three interceptions, and Edwards has two. Up front, Kentucky has posted 32 sacks, nearly half of them by Allen.
KEY MATCHUP Allen has said he has no intention of sitting out this game, so the Nittany Lions will have a major challenge on their hands as they work to give McSorley a clean pocket. Two other interesting matchups will pit Baity against Hamler and West against Freiermuth. The two defensive backs like to play physical man-to-man defense and will challenge Penn State’s top two receiving threats.
EDGE Even
WHEN KENTUCKY HAS THE BALL
KENTUCKY RUNNING GAME VS. PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE
KENTUCKY RUNNING GAME 201.3 YPG, 4.9 YPC
PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 168.4 YPG, 4.0 YPC
THE LOWDOWN Kentucky likes to dictate the tempo of the game by using a ball-control power rushing attack. The Wildcats run the ball on 70 percent of their offensive plays, with two players – All-SEC running back Benny Snell Jr. and quarterback Terry Wilson – getting the majority of the carries. Snell has rushed for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt. He recently announced that he will forgo his final season to enter the NFL Draft, but he plans to play in the bowl. Wilson, a sophomore, has 518 yards and four rushing TDs. In addition, backup running back Asim Rose has carried 67 times for 433 yards and five TDs. The Wildcats aren’t as inclined to use the jet sweep as some other opponents Penn State has faced this season, but wideout Lynn Bowden Jr. has carried eight times for 25 yards.
The Lions’ run defense has been a mixed bag for most of the season, as they rank eighth in the Big Ten. But they seemed to hit their stride in November, especially in the regular-season finale against Maryland in which they held the Terrapins to 74 yards on 36 carries. Freshman linebacker Micah Parsons is the Lions’ leading tackler with 69 stops, including four tackles for loss. Linebacker Jan Johnson is next with 66 tackles, followed by safety Garrett Taylor with 61, linebacker Cam Brown with 60 (and 6.5 TFL), safety Nick Scott with 59 and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos with 54. Gross-Matos has enjoyed a breakout season, totaling 20 tackles for loss through 12 games.
As a team, Penn State leads the Big Ten with 100 tackles for loss. What Penn State’s starting defensive line – Gross-Matos, fellow defensive Shareef Miller and defensive tackles Robert Windsor and Kevin Givens – have accomplished so far is remarkable. That starting four has combined for 53.5 tackles for loss. In addition to Gross-Matos’s 20, Miller has 14, Windsor 11 and Givens 8.5.
KEY MATCHUP Kentucky offensive tackles E.J. Price and George Asafo-Adjei will be looking to keep Gross-Matos and Miller from disrupting their offense. It will not be easy. On the interior, center Drake Jackson, right guard Logan Stenberg and All-America left guard Bunchy Stallings will face a similar challenge from the Nittany Lions’ defensive tackles. If Penn State’s defensive line controls the line of scrimmage, Kentucky could have trouble totaling 10 points.
EDGE Kentucky
KENTUCKY PASSING GAME VS. PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE
KENTUCKY PASSING GAME 164.8 YPG, 7.0 YPC
PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 186.5 YPG, 10.5 YPC
THE LOWDOWN The Wildcats’ passing game ranks 13th in the SEC, but that’s mostly because they ran the ball 494 times during the regular season while passing only 281 times. Wilson has completed 67.6 percent of his attempts for 1,768 yards, with 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Backup Gunnar Hoak has seen action in five games, with 13 completions in 26 attempts for 167 yards and two TDs. Wilson’s go-to receiver has been Bowden, a sophomore who has 62 catches for 661 yards and five TDs. Tight end C.J. Conrad is the Wildcats’ No. 2 receiver with 29 catches for 297 yards and three TDs. Kentucky’s other top wide receivers are David Bouvier (15 catches, 205 yards, two TDs) and Dorian Baker (13 catches, 133 yards). In addition, the Wildcats will throw to Snell occasionally. The junior running back has 17 receptions for 105 yards.
As a team, Kentucky has 14 TD passes on the season. In the Citrus Bowl, the Wildcats will be going up against the best pass defense that Penn State has fielded since James Franklin took over the program five years ago.
The Nittany Lions rank second in the Big Ten, having allowed opponents to complete only 53.4 percent of their attempts, with 13 interceptions. Penn State has allowed just 19 touchdown passes all year. Taylor, Scott and CB Amani Oruwariye lead the team with three interceptions apiece. CB John Reid has two interceptions, and linebackers Ellis Brooks and Johnson have one interception apiece. A big part of Penn State’s success has been its pass rush. The Nittany Lions lead the Big Ten with 43 sacks.
KEY MATCHUP As with the running game, one of the key battles here will be up front, where Young and Asafo-Adjei will be trying to neutralize Gross-Matos and Miller. Another key matchup at the line of scrimmage will pit Stenberg against Penn State’s defensive tackles. In the secondary, Reid and Oruwariye will be looking to control Bowden and make Kentucky one-dimensional on offense.
EDGE Penn State
SPECIAL TEAMS
THE LOWDOWN In most respects, this matchup is about as even as you can get. Penn State’s Blake Gillikin averages 43.34 yards per punt, while Kentucky’s Max Duffy averages 44.78 yards. Penn State averages 8.68 yards per punt return, while Kentucky averages 10.0 yards. And Penn State averages 24.56 yards per kickoff return, while Kentucky averages 22.52. Surprisingly, the one area in which the Nittany Lions might have an advantage is in place-kicking. True freshman Jake Pinegar came on strong in the second half of the regular season and has now converted 15 of 21 field goal attempts for the year, with his longest makes being a pair of 49-yarders. Meanwhile, Wildcats kickers Miles Butler and Chance Poore have struggled. Butler is 5 of 9, while Poore is 2 of 4. Kentucky’s longest field goal this season is a 40-yarder by Butler.
EDGE Penn State
THIS ’N’ THAT
THE LOWDOWN These two teams don’t have a lot of shared history, having played only five games, but they have dealt each other some memorable setbacks over the years. In 1977, with Penn State ranked fourth in the country, the Wildcats pulled off a 24-20 upset in Beaver Stadium. It was the Nittany Lions’ only loss that year. Meanwhile, Penn State dealt one of Kentucky’s all-time great players, quarterback Tim Couch, a loss in his final game, intercepting him twice to pull out a 26-14 decision in the Outback Bowl in January 1999. The Lions lead the all-time series, 3-2.
EDGE Even
COACHING STAFF
THE LOWDOWN Mark Stoops’ sixth season as head coach at Kentucky has been his best. Stoops, the younger brother of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, has already led the Wildcats to their first nine-win season since 2004 and now has them poised to win 10 games for only the third time in their history. He’s 0-2 in bowl games, however, with losses to Georgia Tech, 33-18, in the TaxSlayer Bowl two years ago and Northwestern, 24-23, in the Music City Bowl last season. Meanwhile, a victory in Orlando would bring Penn State’s Franklin his third consecutive season with 10 or more victories. He’s 2-2 in bowl games with the Nittany Lions, including a 35-28 victory over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl last season.
EDGE Penn State