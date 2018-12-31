WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME VS. KENTUCKY RUN DEFENSE

PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 208.6 YPG, 5.2 YPC

KENTUCKY RUN DEFENSE 150.8 YPG, 4.3 YPC

THE LOWDOWN Penn State finished the regular season with one of its two best rushing performances of the year, totaling 310 yards and four touchdowns against Maryland. On the heels of that showing, the Nittany Lions head into the postseason ranked sixth in the Big Ten in rushing offense, with a conference-leading 33 TDs on the ground.

Miles Sanders is the Lions’ leading rusher with 1,223 yards and nine TDs and is the fourth-leading rusher in the Big Ten with an average of 101.9 yards per game. Quarterback Trace McSorley is second behind Sanders with 723 yards and 11 rushing TDs. Backing up Sanders at the running back position is true freshman Ricky Slade. Slade missed four games in the middle of the year but still finished the regular season as the Lions’ third-leading rusher with 230 yards and six TDs on 41 carries. He is coming off his best performance of the year, as he gained 64 yards on 11 carries and scored two TDs against Maryland.

Kentucky is fielding one of the best defenses in the country, having allowed opponents to average only 332.2 yards of total offense per game. A key part of that effort has been its performance against the run. The leader of the Kentucky defense is senior DE/OLB Josh Allen, a first-team All-American. Some analysts have the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Allen going in the top three picks of the 2019 NFL Draft. His statistics this year would certainly back up those lofty appraisals. He leads the Wildcats with 89 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He’s also posted six quarterback hurries and has forced five fumbles.

Free safety Mike Edwards is the Wildcats’ second-leading tackler with 77 stops, including nine tackles for loss. Strong safety Darius West and middle linebacker Daniel Kash are next with 76 tackles apiece, and Kash also has 5.5 tackles for loss. Weakside linebacker Jordon Jones has 68 tackles and 5.5 TFL. As a team, Kentucky is in the middle of the pack in the SEC with 78 TFL. Two other Kentucky starters with substantial TFL numbers are outside linebacker Jamar Watson and defensive end Calvin Taylor with five apiece.

KEY MATCHUP Allen, who recently was named the winner of the Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award, is one of the best defensive ends in the country, and Penn State offensive tackles Ryan Bates and Will Fries will have their hands full trying to control him. Another key matchup will pit Penn State’s center, either Michal Menet or Connor McGovern, against Kentucky’s 340-pound nose guard Quinton Bohanna. Look for the Lions to double-team Bohanna to try to control him at the point of attack.

EDGE Penn State





PENN STATE PASSING GAME VS. KENTUCKY PASS DEFENSE

PENN STATE PASSING GAME 215.8 YPG, 13.8 YPC

KENTUCKY PASS DEFENSE 181.3 YPG, 11.0 YPC

THE LOWDOWN Penn State’s passing game has been up and down all year. After two successive seasons in which McSorley threw for more than 3,500 yards, the Nittany Lions struggled throughout the 2018 regular season. McSorley has completed 175 of 328 passes (53.4 percent) for 2,284 yards, with only 16 touchdowns and an average of 190.3 yards per game. Backup Tommy Stevens has seen limited action as McSorley’s backup, completing 8 of 11 passes for 110 yards with one TD in seven games, but he won’t be a factor in this one. Announced by James Franklin upon the team’s arrival in Orlando, Stevens stayed home from the trip after undergoing an unspecified surgery following the season.

Penn State’s top two pass-catchers have freshman eligibility: wide receiver K.J. Hamler and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Hamler has 41 catches for 713 yards and five TDs, while Freiermuth has 24 for 330 yards and seven TDs. As the season has gone on, he has become McSorley’s leading red zone target. Juwan Johnson has 23 catches for 339 yards and one TD, Sanders has 22 for 132 yards, and DeAndre Thompkins has 21 for 255 yards.

One other noteworthy Penn State receiver is Jahan Dotson. The true freshman saw his role expand in the second half of the season. Going into the bowl game, he has 12 catches for 179 yards.

Kentucky finished the regular season with one of the top three pass defenses in the SEC. The Wildcats have allowed opponents to complete only 58.4 of their passes and surrendered just 12 TDs through the air. The one disappointment here is that they’ve totaled only eight interceptions.

One of the most interesting things about Kentucky’s defensive backfield is its size. Cornerbacks Derrick Baity and Lonnie Johnson are both listed at 6-3. West is 6-2, 210 pounds, while Edwards goes 6-0, 206. This is a tall secondary. West leads the team with three interceptions, and Edwards has two. Up front, Kentucky has posted 32 sacks, nearly half of them by Allen.

KEY MATCHUP Allen has said he has no intention of sitting out this game, so the Nittany Lions will have a major challenge on their hands as they work to give McSorley a clean pocket. Two other interesting matchups will pit Baity against Hamler and West against Freiermuth. The two defensive backs like to play physical man-to-man defense and will challenge Penn State’s top two receiving threats.

EDGE Even