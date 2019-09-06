Blue White Illustrated publisher Phil Grosz has broken down the Nittany Lions' Saturday night matchup with Buffalo as the Penn State football season continues into week two.

Can Justin Shorter and the Nittany Lion passing game produce big numbers against Buffalo?

WHEN PENN STATE HAS THE BALL PENN STATE RUNNING GAME 331.0 YPG, 7.4 YPC // BUFFALO RUN DEFENSE 148.0 YPG, 3.3 YPC

THE LOWDOWN Penn State’s performance against Idaho had to exceed the staff’s expectations. With the Nittany Lions using a running-back-by-committee approach, Ricky Slade, Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford combined to rush for 198 yards on 25 carries and score six touchdowns on the ground. The Lions also got 57 yards from starting QB Sean Clifford on seven carries. Ford ended the game as the Lions’ leading rusher with 107 yards on six carries. He did most of his damage on an 81-yard TD run. Buffalo’s run defense was solid against Robert Morris in its opening game. The Bulls limited their Football Championship Subdivision opponent to 148 yards on 45 carries and allowed only one rushing touchdown. SS Cory Gross was the Bulls’ leading tackler with seven stops, while OLB James Patterson had five tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. CB Roy Baker and MLB Matt Otwinowski were next with four tackles apiece. Buffalo’s most physically imposing defensive player is NT Eddie Wilson at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds. KEY MATCHUP Penn State guards Mike Miranda and C.J. Thorpe will take on Patterson, while LT Rasheed Walker will do battle with DE Malcolm Koonce. Koonce led Buffalo with two TFL vs. Robert Morris. Thorpe will also see a lot of Wilson. That battle will pit two 320-pounders against each other. If they win these matchups, the Lions will have a chance to rush for 250 yards. EDGE Penn State

PENN STATE PASSING GAME 342.0 YPG, 13.7 YPC // BUFFALO PASS DEFENSE 92.0 YPG, 13.2 YPC

THE LOWDOWN After a slow start against Idaho, Clifford caught fire and finished the game with 14 completions in 23 attempts for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Will Levis played much of the second half, completing 11 of 14 passes for 62 yards, with one TD. Meanwhile, 13 players caught at least one pass for Penn State. WR K.J. Hamler was the Lions’ leading receiver with four catches for 115 yards, including TD catches of 36 and 21 yards. Justin Shorter was next with three catches for 36 yards, and grad transfer Weston Carr had three receptions for 27 yards. Penn State also got its running backs involved in the passing game, as Ford, Brown and Slade totaled six catches for 60 yards. Buffalo’s pass defense was excellent last season, ranking 31st in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 194.2 yards per game. Against Robert Morris, Buffalo didn’t face much of a passing game. The Colonials only threw nine passes, completing seven for 92 yards. CB Aapri Washington is one of the Bulls’ top returnees, having accounted for two of the team’s 13 interceptions last season. Buffalo had two sacks for 9 yards in losses in its opener. Koonce and DE Ledarius Mack finished with one sack apiece. KEY MATCHUP Walker’s battle with Koonce will help determine whether Clifford is able to go through his progressions. Downfield, Hamler will take on Washington. If they win those two matchups, the Lions could end up surpassing 250 yards through the air. EDGE Penn State

Yetur Gross-Matos and the Nittany Lion defense will look to build upon their opening game performance.

WHEN BUFFALO HAS THE BALL BUFFALO RUNNING GAME 285.0 YPG, 6.1 YPC // PENN STATE RUN DEFENSE 4.0 YPG, 0.1 YPC THE LOWDOWN Buffalo had one of the best offenses in the Mid-American Conference last season. The Bulls averaged 414.5 yards per game to rank 55th in the FBS, and their running game ranked 47th with a 189.1-yard average. Jaret Patterson rushed for 1,013 yards and 14 touchdowns to spearhead the ground attack, while Kevin Marks added 845 yards and 13 TDs. Against Robert Morris, those two picked up where they left off, with Patterson gaining 90 yards on 12 carries, and Marks totaling 75 yards on 13 carries. Penn State’s defense was spectacular against Idaho, limiting the Vandals to 4 yards rushing on 28 carries. The Nittany Lions’ leading tacklers were FS Lamont Wade and DT P.J. Mustipher with four stops apiece. Thirty-two players recorded tackles, and Penn State totaled 11 tackles for loss. The Lions held Idaho to 145 yards of total offense. KEY MATCHUP Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos will face Buffalo LT Evin Ksiezarczyk, while defensive tackles Mustipher, Robert Windsor and Antonio Shelton will battle Buffalo’s interior linemen: guards Paul Nosworthy and Tomas Jack-Kurdyla and C Mike Novitsky. Ksiezarczyk was an All-MAC performer in 2018, but if Windsor, Shelton and Mustipher control the line of scrimmage, Patterson and Marks will have difficulty combining for 100 to 125 rushing yards. EDGE Penn State

BUFFALO PASSING GAME 69.0 YPG, 13.8 YPC // PENN STATE PASS DEFENSE 141.0 YPG, 8.8 YPC THE LOWDOWN A year ago, QB Tyree Jackson threw for 3,131 yards and 28 touchdowns, and Buffalo fielded the No. 1 pass offense in the MAC. Jackson left early for the NFL and has been replaced by redshirt freshman Matt Myers. Against Robert Morris, Myers completed 5 of 10 passes for 69 yards and two TDs. TE Zac Lefebvre was the Bulls’ leading receiver with two catches for 43 yards. Lefebvre caught both of Myers’ TD throws. WR Marlyn Johnson had one reception for 27 yards, while running backs Patterson and Marks had one catch apiece. Last season, Penn State’s pass defense ranked second in the Big Ten, allowing just 181.5 yards per game and totaling 13 interceptions. In their opener last week, the Lions allowed Idaho to complete 16 of 26 passes (61.5 percent) for only 141 yards. CB John Reid had an interception that he returned 25 yards to the Idaho 6-yard line late in the third quarter. Penn State recorded seven sacks for 53 yards in losses, with Gross-Matos accounting for 2.5 sacks. KEY MATCHUP Gross-Matos will take on Ksiezarczyk, while boundary safety Garrett Taylor will be looking to neutralize Lefebvre. Ksiezarczyk allowed only one sack last season. Buffalo loves to throw the football to its tight end, but its offense is mostly built around the running game. If Gross-Matos is able to put pressure on Myers and Taylor controls Lefebvre in the secondary, the Bulls might struggle to pass for 100 yards. EDGE Penn State

Jake Pinegar will look to build on his 2-for-2 performance to begin the year.