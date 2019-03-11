Phil's Inside Look: Spring Position Battles - QB/RB
Even with Penn State likely to have fewer than the 85 allowable scholarships filled for the 2019 season, even with Trace McSorley’s departure, even with five early entrants into the 2019 NFL draft,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news