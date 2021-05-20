Phil's defensive breakout picks for the 2021 season

In that vein, then, it’s encouraging for the program that the consensus appears to be that Penn State might have had its best spring practice session in Franklin’s tenure.

If Penn State hopes to have any chance of a realistic possibility of making a legitimate run at challenging Ohio State for the Big Ten East Division title, not only must Clifford perform as he did in the opening eight games of the 2019 season where he completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,931 yards with 19 TDs and just three interceptions, but Penn State also needed seven or eight players to position themselves for breakout 2021 seasons.

When you combine Penn State’s 14 returning starters with the fact this was the first spring practice session for six assistant coaches (OC Mike Yurcich , TE Ty Howle , OL Phil Trautwein , DL John Scott Jr ., S Anthony Poindexter , and WR Taylor Stubblefield) you get a clearer picture of how critical this spring was for Penn State.

Penn State’s situation on defense looks much different because Will OLB Micah Parsons was taken by the Dallas Cowboys as the 12th overall selection in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and DE Odafe (Jayson) Oweh was the 31st selection in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

Penn State is fortunate to have eight returning starters offensively: LT Rasheed Walker , C Michael Miranda, RT Caedan Wallace , TE Brenton Strange , WR Jahan Dotson , slot-WR Parker Washington , QB Sean Clifford , and RB Keyvone Lee . Also, RB Noah Cain , who missed all but three plays last year and was Penn State’s second-leading rusher in 2019 (448 yards and 8 TDs on 84 carries), will be back.

Penn State has to play three likely preseason top 25 football teams on the road starting with Wisconsin (Sept. 4), Iowa (Oct. 9), and Ohio State (Oct. 30). And at home, the Nittany Lions play MAC champion Ball State (Sept. 11), who finished the 2020 season ranked 23 and has 20 starters returning this fall. Auburn arrives at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18 with a 7 p.m. national telecast on ABC, plus Indiana (Oct. 2) and Michigan (Nov. 13) will also visit.

Not only did the Nittany Lions suffer their first losing season since 2004 last year, but many national college football analysts believe the 2021 schedule shapes up to be one of three toughest in the Big Ten this fall and possibly the toughest of Franklin’s tenure.

Penn State football’s 2021 spring practice session was its most important one since James Franklin’s tenure with the program began in 2014.

On defense, I think four different players have put themselves in a position where a breakout type of season is quite possible. That list includes Sam OLB Curtis Jacobs (6-1, 227), 3-technique DT/DE Hakeem Beamon (6-3, 275), SDE Adisa Isaac (6-4, 252), and BCB Joey Porter Jr. (6-2, 195).

With Smith moving from Sam to the Will, it was essential for Jacobs to have the type of spring practice session where he showed signs of becoming a high-value performer this fall.

In the words of former Penn State and NFL All-Pro linebacker Jack Ham, Jacobs was made to play the Sam the way the college game is played today.

“The outside linebackers have to be a lightning-fast strong safety as well. That’s why colleges try to recruit players like Curtis Jacobs… who should have a big year. You have to be like a half-linebacker/half-defensive back to stay on the field.

“If you are a liability in the passing game and can’t cover the back coming out of the backfield or the tight end, you will be on the sideline and the coaches will go to an extra defensive back.”

Penn State’s defensive coordinator, Brent Fry, feels Jacobs has all the athletic skills to play the Sam. “Curtis can do it all, and he’s especially good defending the pass,” Pry said.

At McDonough High School, Jacobs played the free safety position in the secondary his sophomore season. He also played at an outside linebacker position his senior year in 2018 and totaled 36 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and five sacks. In his freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons, Jacobs was also a wide receiver on offense. During his junior year, Jacobs totaled 55 receptions for 1,015 yards with 12 touchdown receptions.

McDonough head football coach Hakeem Sule said Jacobs, “made the transformation to the defensive side, bought into the role, embraced it, and excelled. His future (at Penn State) is at the (Sam OLB) linebacker position.”

Jacobs is 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, and has 4.5 40-yard speed. By playing at wide receiver on offense and, defensively, at free safety, outside linebacker, and end in high school, Jacobs is fully prepared to play the Sam OLB position at Penn State. If there is one player on Penn State’s defense this fall who Penn State fans aren’t quite as familiar with, but will be talking about come December, it will be Jacobs.

There is no question in my mind that Jacobs, who was rated a five-star prospect when he arrived on Penn State’s campus, will have a breakout season this fall. I believe Jacobs has the potential to become the next great Sam OLB at Penn State.

Another player fully capable on defense is Porter Jr. He played in eight games during the 2020 season and totaled 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL for nine yards, one sack, and four pass breakups. It was an impressive redshirt freshman season.

At 6-2, 195, with a 37-inch vertical leap, 4.5 40-yard speed, and 35-inch arms, Porter is the prototypical boundary CB NFL scouts are searching for to play press man-to-man defense against an ever-increasing number of 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 wide receivers. The reason I’m calling for Porter Jr. to have a breakout season is that I believe he can be a first-team All-Big Ten selection this fall, and one NFL scout said to me it wouldn’t surprise him if Porter Jr., with an electric 2021 season, might think about entering the 2022 NFL Draft. I hope that doesn’t turn out to be the case for Penn State’s sake, because I believe with two more years, he could emerge as the best boundary corner to ever play or the Nittany Lions.

Two additional players on Penn State’s defense I believe have an excellent chance of having breakout seasons are Isaac and Beamon. Isaac played in nine games last season, totaling 13 tackles, 1.5 TFL, and 1.5 sacks. Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. was excited by Isaac’s performance in spring practice. He’s 6-4, 252, has 4.55 40-yard speed, and has gotten much tougher against the run. If he can enter the season at around 255 pounds and maintain his weight throughout the entire 2021 season, Isaac should be able to excel at Shaka Toney’s weakside DE position. Meanwhile, Beamon played in eight games last season and totaled just seven tackles and 1.5 TFL in limited playing time, but came on in the final four games.

What impressed me about that stretch for Beamon was the athleticism he possesses and the way he can provide an inside pass rush from the 3-technique DT position. In many ways, he reminds me of former Penn State 3-technique DT Kevin Givens. Beamon also can provide a solid outside pass rush when he plays the strongside DE position. He’s fully capable of playing the 3-technique and strongside DE positions in certain down and yardage situations.