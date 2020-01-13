Phil's Corner: January early enrollees are now the norm not the exception
In January 2017, Alabama welcomed 12 members of its recruiting class to campus, the highest contingent of early enrollees ever at Alabama and in the Football Bowl Subdivision that year. The Crimson...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news