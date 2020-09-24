Normally at this time of the year, just at the beginning of preseason practice, I sit down and write my preseason Phil’s Corner that focuses on breakout players and my top position battles for the upcoming football season. But with no spring practice session back in April and the cancellation of Penn State’s 2020 preseason practice in August, after just a few preseason practice sessions, it’s next to impossible to analyze the leading candidates for those two categories. That’s why my next Phil’s Corner, which will come out right around the start of the eight-game 2020 Penn State football season, we'll address those two subjects will be covered in detail. What I’d like to address in this Phil’s Corner is the major question mark that needs to be addressed in preseason practice at each position group on offense and defense. We’ll begin our discussion on offense at that quarterback and running back positions.

QB Sean Clifford was one of the Big Ten's top players in the first half of the 2019 season.

Quarterback

Question: Can Sean Clifford stay healthy in 2020? During the first half of the 2019 season, Sean Clifford exceeded everyone’s expectations with his performance. He completed 64 percent of his passes and the team was averaging 42 points per game. Clifford was also leading the Big Ten, averaging just over 280 yards per game of total offense. Most importantly, Penn State had posted a 6-0 record. The No. 1 reason why that took place was because Clifford remained free from any serious injury. That's partly because Penn State’s offensive line allowed an average of just 1.2 sacks per game, giving Clifford the opportunity to establish himself as the No. 2 rusher on the team in the first six games of the season, averaging 9.8 carries per game, 58.7 yards per game and 5.9 yards per carry. For that to continue in the second half of the season, Penn State’s offense had to protect Clifford and keep him injury-free. That didn’t happen. Penn State’s offensive line finished the second half of the season allowing 3.6 sacks per game and finished the season with 32 sacks for 179 yards. Clifford ended up suffering a shoulder injury in the second quarter of the game against Ohio State, knocking him out of action until Penn State’s Cotton Bowl Game against Memphis. In the end, he ended up completing just 59 percent of his passes for 2,654 yards. Penn State’s passing offense finished eighth in the Big Ten, averaging just 221.3 yards per game. For that type of scenario not to take place this fall, Clifford has to stay healthy for the entire 2020 season. His workload with the running game can’t match the 116 carries it did in 2019, and Penn State’s offensive line can’t allow 32 sacks for the season. It’s as simple as that. Penn State doesn’t have the game experience backing up Clifford at quarterback. Redshirt sophomore Will Levis did play in seven games last season, completing 28 of 47 passes for 224 yards (59.57 percent), but behind Levis, Penn State’s two other quarterbacks, redshirt freshman Ta’Quan Roberson and true freshman Micah Bowens, have yet to see any action in a college football game. There is no Tommy Stevens backing up Clifford. Conclusion – The No. 1 question mark at quarterback is Clifford’s health. Without a healthy Clifford for the entire 2020 season, Penn State doesn’t have a chance of qualifying for the College Football Playoff.

Noah Cain scored a freshman record eight touchdowns in 2019.

Running Back