Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 11:47:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Phil's Corner: Base principles guide Lions' offense forward

Philip Grosz • BlueWhiteIllustrated.com
Publisher

With the departure of former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to become head coach at Mississippi State, along with the losses of a generational player like running back Saquon Barkley...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}