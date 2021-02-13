This week, we've highlighted the quarterback position and the Nittany Lions' early enrollee signal-caller, Christian Veilleux and its transfer addition at running back in John Lovett, plus the three-man receiving class of Liam Clifford, Lonnie White, and Harrison Wallace.

Today, we turn our attention to the tight ends and how the landscape appears for the program heading into the 2021 season with three additions in the Class of 2021.