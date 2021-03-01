Phil's Class of 2021 Penn State Recruiting Analysis: Secondary
BWI publisher Phil Grosz continues his position-by-position evaluation of the Nittany Lions' recruiting effort for the Class of 2021 according to the program's needs for the upcoming season and beyond.
We've examined quarterback, running back, receiving, tight end and the Nittany Lions' offensive line class, plus end, tackle, and linebacker on defense. Today, we'll turn our attention to the Nittany Lions' secondary in evaluating its recruiting for need for the Class of 2021,
******
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news