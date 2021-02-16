Last week, we highlighted the quarterback position and the Nittany Lions' early enrollee signal-caller, Christian Veilleux, its transfer addition at running back in John Lovett, plus the three-man receiving class of Liam Clifford, Lonnie White, and Harrison Wallace, and tight end signee Khalil Dinkins.

Today, we turn our attention to the offensive line and how the landscape appears for the program heading into the 2021 season with two big additions in the Class of 2021.