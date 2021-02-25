In the first portion of our series examining Penn State's recruiting for need in its Class of 2021, we've highlighted the quarterback position and the Nittany Lions' early enrollee signal-caller, Christian Veilleux, its transfer addition at running back in John Lovett, plus the three-man receiving class of Liam Clifford, Lonnie White, and Harrison Wallace, and tight end signee Khalil Dinkins, as well as Penn State's recruiting haul along the offensive line.

This week, we turned our attention to the defense and how the landscape appears for the program heading into the 2021 season, starting at end. Next, we'll look at the Nittany Lions' defensive tackles, having added experience in Duke transfer Derrick Tangelo, but none others in the recruiting class.

