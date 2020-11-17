PFF evaluates Penn State's defense
It's been a tough start to the season for the Nittany Lions. Not only is Penn State 0-4, but they were also humiliated by Maryland on their home field, while never really in the game against an Ohi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news