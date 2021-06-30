Pennsylvania joins group of states to set name, image, and likeness policy
Update: Penn State athletics released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to Pennsylvania's new NIL rules as part of the budget signed into law.
"We are excited the lawmakers in Pennsylvania passed law to allow our students to explore opportunities involving their name, image and likeness. This law will give our students the same opportunities that students in states with NIL laws have to receive payment for the use of their name, image or likeness. We have always focused on preparing our students for a lifetime of impact and this new law will allow our students to grow their entrepreneurial spirit which they will carry with them long beyond their time at Penn State."
By early Wednesday evening, the NCAA itself abdicated all of its rules and regulations regarding NIL moving forward.
Original: The Supreme Court decision in NCAA vs. Alston last week set the table for "education-related" expenses to be provided by its member institutions moving forward.
Concurrent to the decision, the NCAA began the process of adopting a school-by-school approach to setting name, image, and likeness policy, which has not yet been formally approved by college athletics' ruling body.
Wednesday in Pennsylvania, a budget signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf eliminated that necessity altogether. The wide-ranging bill includes language legally allowing for student-athletes in Pennsylvania to profit from NIL in ways that were previously prohibited by the NCAA.
RELATED: NIL kicks off at Penn State for athletes seeking endorsement opportunities
Specific to the legislation in Pennsylvania, the policy does not provide unlimited possibility to NCAA student-athletes within the state, however.
Setting the standard that "the compensation shall be commensurate with the market value of the student athlete’s name, image or likeness.," the bill adds language prohibiting payoffs to entice recruits to attend a specific institution. "The compensation may not be provided in exchange, in whole or in part, for a current or prospective student athlete to attend, participate or perform at a particular institution of higher education," the legislation reads.
Additionally, the budget language prohibits student-athletes from making use of the logos of the schools for which they play, and specifically prevents student-athletes from engaging in sponsorship opportunities with "adult entertainment products and services," "alcohol products," and businesses that engage in "casinos and gambling."
However, to the protection of student-athletes, schools cannot pull scholarships based on sponsorships or partnership arrangements that do not violate those terms or "institutional values."
At Penn State, the legislation should set into motion plans outlined by Nittany Lions' head coach James Franklin earlier this month in a wide-ranging interview with Blue White Illustrated.
Though proceeding cautiously at the time, awaiting more formal rules to be set by either the NCAA or federal legislation (to which Franklin believed a state-by-state approach wouldn't ultimately go into effect), Franklin said that Penn State indeed has a detailed plan and approach for how it wants to handle new NIL rules moving forward.
“Work is going to have to be done of educating the people in the state of Pennsylvania and the businesses and all this on how it works and why,” Franklin said. “We've had a bunch of conversations with the (Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County)… about it because there's an aspect of education that needs to be understood. I think a lot of schools with history and tradition like Penn State, they're like, ‘We’ve never done that.’ Okay, well, we're going to need to do it because this is the new landscape."
According to a Business of College Sports updating tracker, with the approval of the budget Wednesday, Pennsylvania became the 25th state to legislate NIL policy. The language of the budget becomes effective as of July 1.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook