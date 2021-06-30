Pennsylvania joins group of states to set name, image, and likeness policy

Update: Penn State athletics released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to Pennsylvania's new NIL rules as part of the budget signed into law. "We are excited the lawmakers in Pennsylvania passed law to allow our students to explore opportunities involving their name, image and likeness. This law will give our students the same opportunities that students in states with NIL laws have to receive payment for the use of their name, image or likeness. We have always focused on preparing our students for a lifetime of impact and this new law will allow our students to grow their entrepreneurial spirit which they will carry with them long beyond their time at Penn State." By early Wednesday evening, the NCAA itself abdicated all of its rules and regulations regarding NIL moving forward.

Original: The Supreme Court decision in NCAA vs. Alston last week set the table for "education-related" expenses to be provided by its member institutions moving forward. Concurrent to the decision, the NCAA began the process of adopting a school-by-school approach to setting name, image, and likeness policy, which has not yet been formally approved by college athletics' ruling body. Wednesday in Pennsylvania, a budget signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf eliminated that necessity altogether. The wide-ranging bill includes language legally allowing for student-athletes in Pennsylvania to profit from NIL in ways that were previously prohibited by the NCAA. RELATED: NIL kicks off at Penn State for athletes seeking endorsement opportunities

Pennsylvania joined a growing list of states to set into law NIL rules moving forward on Wednesday. (Nate Bauer/BWI)

Specific to the legislation in Pennsylvania, the policy does not provide unlimited possibility to NCAA student-athletes within the state, however. Setting the standard that "the compensation shall be commensurate with the market value of the student athlete’s name, image or likeness.," the bill adds language prohibiting payoffs to entice recruits to attend a specific institution. "The compensation may not be provided in exchange, in whole or in part, for a current or prospective student athlete to attend, participate or perform at a particular institution of higher education," the legislation reads. Additionally, the budget language prohibits student-athletes from making use of the logos of the schools for which they play, and specifically prevents student-athletes from engaging in sponsorship opportunities with "adult entertainment products and services," "alcohol products," and businesses that engage in "casinos and gambling." However, to the protection of student-athletes, schools cannot pull scholarships based on sponsorships or partnership arrangements that do not violate those terms or "institutional values."