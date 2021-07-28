Penn State extended a handful of new scholarship offers Sunday, one of which went to Class of 2023 linebacker Phil Picciotti from Pennridge High School in Perkasie, Pa.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Picciotti emerged this past fall, earning second-team all-state honors for the Rams. Within a matter of months, he picked up an offer from Virginia, but his recruitment really took off in May, when Maryland, Northwestern, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers and West Virginia all offered within the span of a week. He said his contact with Penn State mainly started last month when defensive coordinator Brent Pry reached out to his coach to setup a visit.

“It means a lot,” Picciotti said, when asked what an offer from Penn State means to him. “I grew up in Pennsylvania and been here all my life. I was never a huge Penn State fan or anything like that, but it’s definitely a big offer. Everyone is very committed to their team.”

