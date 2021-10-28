Penn State wrestling announces 2021-2022 schedule start times and TV info

Penn State wrestling has announced most of its start times for the 2021-2022 season in addition to television information.

At least five matches will air on either Big Ten Network or one of the ESPN family of channels, and others will be accessible to stream via Big Ten Network+, according to a press release issued by the University on Thursday.

The five matches that are currently set to be televised are as follows:

Sun., Jan 16: vs. RUTGERS* (ESPN/2/U), 5 p.m.

Fri., Jan 21: at Michigan* (B1G Network), 6 p.m.

Fri., Jan 28: at Iowa* (B1G Network), 9 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 4: OHIO STATE* (BJC) (B1G Network), 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 6: NEBRASKA* (B1G Network), Noon

Additionally, Penn State's home match with Indiana on Sun., Jan. 9 will be carried on either B1G Network or B1G Network+, and that start time is to be determined.