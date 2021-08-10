Penn State wrestling: Alex Facundo wins Dave Schultz HS Excellence Award

A legend in the sport, Schultz was an Olympic and World champion and both a UWW and National Wrestling Hall of Fame member. He was murdered in 1996 but his memory lived on through the award, which has been given to one of the nation’s top prep wrestlers on and off the mat since 1996.

Alex Facundo, who is a four-time state champ from Michigan and Nittany Lions Class of 2021 signee, was named the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award winner on Tuesday, when the National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced the news.

“I am honored to have been chosen as the 2021 national winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award,” Facundo said in a released statement.

“I have the deepest respect and admiration for Dave Schultz, who achieved so much, both on and off the mat. To have my name spoken in the same breath as Dave Schultz is truly amazing.”

The NWHOF provided the following information about Facundo:

“The son of Pablo and Julie Facundo, he is a four-time Michigan state champion who helped Davison High School capture the state team title in 2021, its first team title since 2006. The top-ranked wrestler in the country the last three years, Facundo will continue his wrestling career at Penn State University."

Facundo won the United World Wrestling Freestyle Championship in 2018 and 2019 and earned bronze medals at the Cadet World Championships in 2018 and 2019. He was the Freestyle Nationals champion in 2017 and won the Super 32 in 2018.”

Other past winners of the award with Nittany Lions connections include David Taylor, Mark Hall, and Zain Retherford.

“To have my name on the same list as past winners like 2021 Olympic champ David Taylor is incredible,” Facundo said. “I will continue to have the same passion and commitment to ‘the world’s greatest sport’ known to mankind - Wrestling.

“ I hope I can inspire youth and give them hope that they too can achieve great things if they put their soul into whatever they choose to do in LIFE. I will continue to chase excellence. Again I am humbled and truly grateful for the recognition.”