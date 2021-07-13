Penn State will have a 2021 Lift for Life, but it is closed to the public

Penn State will hold a Lift for Life event this summer but it will not be open to the public or media. Uplifting Athletes announced on Tuesday that the team will hold a closed strength competition on July 23 to raise money for the rare disease community. Last year's event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, which is also the cause of this year's session being shut to anyone outside of the program. That said, fans can still donate to help the Lions reach their team goal of $60,000 by visiting pledgeit.org/psulift21.

Dwight Galt, shown here during a previous Lift for Life event.

"The 2021 Penn State Chapter Lift For Life will be a competition featuring a 225-pound bench press competition between the nine football position group fundraising teams," a news release said. It added that there are hopes to bring Lift for Life back in its usual in-person ways next summer. Lift for Life started at Penn State in 2003 after lettermen Scott Shirley's father, Don, was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Now, similar events are conducted at schools nationwide via Scott Shirley's Uplifting Athletes non-profit organization. UA has raised more than $5 million for the rare disease community, and $1.51 million of it has come from the chapter at PSU. During the last Lift for Life in 2019, the team raised $51,344.46 during an event at Holuba Hall. Penn State's current UA chapter is run by president Chris Stoll and vice president Joe Calcagno.