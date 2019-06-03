The search for tall, long corners has been taking place all across college football over the past handful of years, as coaching staffs look to find the rare combination of size and athleticism at the position. Sometimes that leads to wide receivers flipping over to defense at the next level, but it also leads to early offers when those players are identified as high school prospects. That's been the case for Class of 2021 New Jersey cornerback Jalen Cheek, who has added offers from a number of Power Five programs over the past few months. Rivals.com recently caught up with Cheek to talk recruiting, including his two most recent visits, to Penn State and West Virginia.

"I just went up to Penn State for a visit and I went to West Virginia and those are my most recent trips."

Penn State: "It was a good visit. My family went down there with me so we could all experience it. They were telling me about their schemes and breaking it down and showing me where they see me fitting in and how they would use me at corner. I think I would fit pretty well into the scheme with what they try to do."

Overall impressions of the visit: "I was impressed with the stadium of course and I really liked the academic center. They really want to give their players the tools to succeed in the classroom as well. I had been there before for a game in the fall for the whiteout game against Ohio State. It was a crazy atmosphere."

Plans to return to State College: "I plan on going back for the Whiteout Camp at the end of June."

West Virginia: "I went down there for a visit and March and it was a good trip. We toured the football facilities and got to see everything. I've been talking to Coach Scott and he's pretty cool. They have new coaches there so I'm still building that relationship and getting to know everyone. I think they new staff is determined and motivated to win games and get players in there that can really help them."

Expectations for new staff on field in 2019: "I'm looking for them coming together, winning a few games and just to see the new look and the new vibe."