Penn State Week 1, season preview with PFF's Anthony Treash: BWI Daily

The Penn State Nittany Lions face the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison this Saturday, and BWI Daily Host Thomas Frank Carr takes a look at that game and the season with PFF"s Senior College Analyst, Anthony Treash.

The two start out by discussing Graham Mertz, the young and potentially promising quarterback for Wisconsin. Is he the guy from Week 1 of 2020 or the player who struggled the rest of the season? Anthony gives his take on whether or not Mertz is "the guy".

Conversely, Treash has a very defined and strong opinion on who Sean Clifford is as a passer and what he can be in 2021. Treash gets into why he's low on the Nittany Lion's third-year starter.

Treash and T-Frank also discuss Mike Yurcich and how his offense is not a great fit for Clifford based on the data. Then, they shift to talking about the young Penn State offensive line and how those players have the recruiting profile but don't have the reps on film yet to prove that they are ready to protect their QB. Treash then gets into the front seven of the Wisconsin defense and the players he's going to be watching on Saturday.

With all of the points laid out in the Wisconsin game, Treash gives his season prediction for what he thinks the Nittany Lions are in store for this season. They wrap up by discussing some non-Penn State teams and players with Anthony's bold predictions for 2021.