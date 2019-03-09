“I am very appreciative of Coquese’s contributions to the Lady Lion basketball program and Penn State,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said March 8 in a prepared statement announcing the move. “She is committed to developing young women, has been impactful in our community and we are grateful for her dedication. We thank her for 12 years of service to Penn State, and wish Coquese and her family all the best in their future endeavors. We both agree that the program is not where it needs to be, and this change of leadership is best at this time.”

Two days after ending its season with a first-round loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, Penn State announced that it would be parting ways with Coquese Washington. The 12th-year head coach had built the program back into a title contender following Rene Portland’s stormy exit in 2007. But after winning three consecutive Big Ten regular-season championships, the Lady Lions drifted back to the lower rungs of the league standings during Washington’s final five seasons and did not appear to be trending in the right direction when the Badgers brought down the curtain on their 2018-19 season.

Barbour had given Washington a lukewarm endorsement when asked during a news conference in late December about the direction of the program, acknowledging the coach’s successes but also expressing dissatisfaction with the team’s more recent results. “What we have to remember is that this is somebody who has brought great success to Penn State women’s basketball. It’s not like she doesn’t know how to do that, that she’s not proven it, that she’s not done it,” Barbour said. “But I think the important thing for our student-athletes, the important thing for our community, is that nobody believes where we are right now is OK, and that includes Coquese.”



Penn State went 209-169 under Washington, including a 98-106 record in Big Ten play. The most successful portion of her tenure was a three-year stretch from 2011-12 to 2013-14 in which the Lady Lions, fueled primarily by the dynamic backcourt partnership of Alex Bentley and Maggie Lucas, won three consecutive Big Ten regular-season crowns. Penn State compiled a combined record of 76-21 during those years and went 40-8 against its Big Ten rivals, and Washington was named Big Ten Coach of the Year three seasons in a row.

But even in those years, postseason success proved elusive. The Lady Lions never won a Big Ten tournament championship under Washington and only reached the final once, in 2011, when they lost to Ohio State, 84-70. Their deepest forays into the NCAA tournament were Sweet 16 appearances in 2012 and ’14.

When Lucas and fellow seniors Ariel Edwards, Talia East and Dara Taylor graduated following the 2014 season, Penn State stumbled and never really recovered. The Lady Lions plunged to the bottom of the league standings in 2014-15, going 6-24 overall and 3-15 in league play. In the four seasons that followed, they finished with nonwinning records in three. The Lady Lions went 67-88 overall (29-57 Big Ten) in Washington’s final five seasons and didn’t make the NCAA tournament any of those years. Their current five-year tournament absence is tied for the longest in the program’s history.

Washington’s final season was hampered by injuries to a number of key players, including an injury to leading scorer Teniya Page that forced her to come off the bench in the season-ending 65-57 loss to Wisconsin. Page still averaged 19.2 points per game and won first-team All-Conference honors. She had 14 points and four assists while playing 26 minutes in the loss to the Badgers, her final game as a Lady Lion. But the team struggled throughout the year. An 81-70 home loss to Stony Brook, which had never before beaten a team from a Power Five conference, set an ominous tone in November, and when Big Ten play began, Penn State wasn’t able to develop any consistency at either end of the court. The Lady Lions ranked ninth in the conference in scoring offense and 13th in scoring defense, and their 12-18 record (5-13 Big Ten) reflected those struggles.

In the statement announcing her departure, Washington expressed gratitude at having been given the chance to oversee the Lady Lions’ program for the past 12 years. Penn State gave Washington her first head coaching job after she had served as an assistant coach on Muffet McGraw’s staff at Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish win a national championship in 2001. Before that, she had been a standout point guard for the Irish and a pro player in the ABL and WNBA.

“I’ve had an amazing run at Penn State,” Washington said. “I’m grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to work with some wonderful people, especially the talented and dedicated staff members who were with me along this journey. I was fortunate to coach some extremely talented players along the way and will remember the fantastic experiences we enjoyed together. I am thankful for the Penn State and Lady Lion fans who supported us strongly year-in and year-out. I will always look back at my time at Penn State with fond memories while taking on this next chapter with my family.” Barbour said Penn State will conduct a national search for Washington’s successor, with the executive search firm Ventura Partners assisting in the process.