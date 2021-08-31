Penn State vs Wisconsin - Players to know Saturday: BWI Daily

The Nittany Lions face the Badgers on Saturday at noon eastern and Badgers Blitz Insider Jake Kocorowski joins host Thomas Frank Carr to give an in-depth preview of the Nittany Lion's first opponent of the season.

Jake gives a preview of what Penn State fans who are traveling to Wisconsin should expect from the experience at Camp Randall Stadium from a COVID protocol perspective, but also drops some good places to check out before the game for those arriving before Saturday.

T-Frank gets Jake's thoughts on the Wisconsin offense and the camp battles that went on in Madison over the last month. They discuss the offensive line and some potential names that you haven't heard yet, but may be the next great Badgers lineman.

Graham Mertz had an up and down 2020, which Jakes gives context to in terms of what happened to the first-year starter and tells T-Frank if he thinks that Mertz can be 'the guy' at QB for Wisconsin.

They discuss the Badger's secondary, which is returning a bevvy of experience, and then take a look at the front-seven which is changing some things schematically, and could be in for a breakout season.