 Check out our photo gallery from Penn State's 16-10 win over the Wisconsin Badgers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-05 13:46:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State vs. Wisconsin: Photo Gallery

Ryan Snyder • BlueWhiteIllustrated
BWI Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsSnyder
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The 2021 football season is finally here, and the Penn State Nittany Lions got a big win over No. 12 Wisconsin Saturday, 16-10.

Following a first half where both teams failed to score, WR Jahan Dotson opened the scoring the a 49-yard reception. RB Noah Cain also scored in the fourth quarter before the defense held strong with two turnovers late.

BWI photographer Steve Manuel was in Madison to capture it all.

Related: Snap Counts & PFF Grades - Penn State vs. Wisconsin


Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!
Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}