Penn State vs. Wisconsin: Photo Gallery
The 2021 football season is finally here, and the Penn State Nittany Lions got a big win over No. 12 Wisconsin Saturday, 16-10.
Following a first half where both teams failed to score, WR Jahan Dotson opened the scoring the a 49-yard reception. RB Noah Cain also scored in the fourth quarter before the defense held strong with two turnovers late.
BWI photographer Steve Manuel was in Madison to capture it all.
