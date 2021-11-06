 Penn State vs Michigan set for noon kickoff
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-06 23:02:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State vs Michigan set for noon kickoff

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Staff Writer
@DylanCCSports

It'll be an early start for the Nittany Lions and Wolverines in Beaver Stadium.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will welcome seventh-ranked Michigan Wolverines to Beaver Stadium next Saturday in a game that will take place at noon on ABC. The Big Ten made the announcement late Saturday night after originally putting the game on a six-day window.

Both Penn State and Michigan are looking for their second-straight win after bounce-back victories in week 10. The Nittany Lions earned their sixth win of the season in a 31-14 victory over Maryland while Michigan notched its eighth win, taking down Indiana 29-7. Penn State has downed Michigan each of the last two years and are winners of three of the last four in the series. The Nittany Lions trail the series 14-10 all-time.

Penn State has also announced the game will be a "Helmet Stripe Game", the first of its' kind at Beaver Stadium.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Nittany Lounge free board


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}