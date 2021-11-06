Penn State vs Michigan set for noon kickoff
It'll be an early start for the Nittany Lions and Wolverines in Beaver Stadium.
The Penn State Nittany Lions will welcome seventh-ranked Michigan Wolverines to Beaver Stadium next Saturday in a game that will take place at noon on ABC. The Big Ten made the announcement late Saturday night after originally putting the game on a six-day window.
Both Penn State and Michigan are looking for their second-straight win after bounce-back victories in week 10. The Nittany Lions earned their sixth win of the season in a 31-14 victory over Maryland while Michigan notched its eighth win, taking down Indiana 29-7. Penn State has downed Michigan each of the last two years and are winners of three of the last four in the series. The Nittany Lions trail the series 14-10 all-time.
Penn State has also announced the game will be a "Helmet Stripe Game", the first of its' kind at Beaver Stadium.
