Penn State vs Indiana Game Balls: Which Nittany Lions stood out the most?
Penn State Nittany Lions football took down Indiana 24-0 at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, securing revenge for their season opening defeat to the Hoosiers last year.
Which three Nittany Lions earn game balls from the victory?
1. Jahan Dotson
Just go ahead and pencil Jahan Dotson in for a game ball just about every week.
The Penn State wide receiver found the end zone twice, upping his total for the season to six and scoring through the air for the sixth consecutive game in the process — a new Penn State record.
Even in a game in which the Nittany Lion offense struggled, Dotson managed to put up numbers, finishing with eight catches for 84 yards.
And, oh yeah, he can throw, too, picking up 21 yards with a toss to Parker Washington on a trick play.
2. Arnold Ebiketie
The Penn State defense posted yet another dominant showing, and Arnold Ebiketie was again another major reason why.
Ebiketie was constantly in the Indiana backfield, proving a major problem for the Hoosiers against both the run and the pass.
He made a key stop on a fourth-and-short situation inside the red zone, and also picked up his third sack of the season.
His impact extended to special teams as well, where he played a part in blocking an Indiana field goal, which deflected off his face mask.
3. Joey Porter Jr.
There were several players on Penn State's defense deserving of a mention, but we'll go with Joey Porter Jr. for making a splash play.
Porter Jr. came down with his first career interception in the second quarter with Indiana driving, sliding under a floated pass from Michael Penix to generate the turnover.
He was excellent in coverage all night as well, and made a few excellent tackles in space.
