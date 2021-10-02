Penn State vs Indiana Game Balls: Which Nittany Lions stood out the most?

Penn State Nittany Lions football took down Indiana 24-0 at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, securing revenge for their season opening defeat to the Hoosiers last year. Which three Nittany Lions earn game balls from the victory?



Penn State Nittany Lions football WR Jahan Dotson stood out again in a win over Indiana. (AP Images)

1. Jahan Dotson

Just go ahead and pencil Jahan Dotson in for a game ball just about every week. The Penn State wide receiver found the end zone twice, upping his total for the season to six and scoring through the air for the sixth consecutive game in the process — a new Penn State record. Even in a game in which the Nittany Lion offense struggled, Dotson managed to put up numbers, finishing with eight catches for 84 yards. And, oh yeah, he can throw, too, picking up 21 yards with a toss to Parker Washington on a trick play.

2. Arnold Ebiketie

The Penn State defense posted yet another dominant showing, and Arnold Ebiketie was again another major reason why. Ebiketie was constantly in the Indiana backfield, proving a major problem for the Hoosiers against both the run and the pass. He made a key stop on a fourth-and-short situation inside the red zone, and also picked up his third sack of the season. His impact extended to special teams as well, where he played a part in blocking an Indiana field goal, which deflected off his face mask.

3. Joey Porter Jr.