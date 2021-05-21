Penn State was one of the first schools to offer four-star Class of 2023 defensive end James Heard from New Jersey's Eastern Regional High School, extending the offer back in early April.

Heard's recruitment has picked up a bit of steam since then, with Nebraska, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M all joining the picture, and it's easy to see why.

Heard doesn't have the size and physical stature that some other highly rated defensive ends boast, but what he lacks in physicality, he makes up for in quickness.

"I kind of play fast," Heard said. "I'm not the biggest guy, so I attack every lineman with my speed, and then if I see they're trying to counter my speed, I'll go from speed to power. I"m just a great off-the-ball guy."

