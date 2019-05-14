The start of the spring evaluation period has been pretty good to Class of 2021 Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill, as he continues to rack up offers from several Power Five programs. While he's still very much taking his time and enjoying the process, he is starting to sort through his options and build relationships with various programs. Two of the schools that have made Merrill feel like a priority already are Penn State and Vanderbilt. Rivals.com caught up with Merrill to talk about the two schools and update his recruitment.

"I've been talking to a lot of schools, I haven't been focused on one specifically but Penn State's coach has really wanted to keep in touch so I've been calling him recently. They came by my school and I got the offer right after that, too. Vanderbilt is always showing me a lot of love, too. A lot of schools have been."

Penn State: "I've been talking to coach Gerad Parker, the wide receivers coach. They have a receiver that's committed that they compare me, too. They think I would fit in well there and he really wants to get to know me. He's a good guy."

Importance of coach visit all the way in Tennessee: "That really impressed me and shows me how serious they are. I want to get up there for a visit and really see it for myself because I know they're serious about recruiting me."

Vanderbilt: "I've been over there a few times. Coach Phillips, he used to coach at my high school so I've known him for quite a while now. My mom used to work at Vanderbilt, too, and they've just always shown me a lot of love."

Hometown option: "I don't have a preference when it comes to staying close to home or not I'm just trying to find the best school for me. But playing in the SEC would be cool. That's my goal just because it's challenging and that's what I want to do, be challenged."

Thoughts on fit in Vandy program as a whole: "They're on the rise, Coach Mason is a great guy and I really think they're going to get it together. I think they'll have a good season. I'm planning on going to some games in the fall to see them in person and I'll think I'll be there for a camp this summer."