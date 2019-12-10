Lamar Stevens stood at the edge of the mob, taking it in. He slapped hands with his teammates, and grinned from ear-to-ear as he conducted the first of several interviews Tuesday night in the midst of a celebratory court storming. As Penn State’s best player, Stevens is also the team’s de facto spokesperson. When big things happen, like the Nittany Lions’ 76-69 takedown of No. 4 and previously undefeated Maryland, Stevens is usually the one who speaks.

That didn’t change Tuesday night, but the dynamic of the conversation certainly did. Stevens spoke not as Penn State’s savior, a force that had on occasion willed the Nittany Lions to this kind of win in the past, but instead as something he hasn't often been during his time at Penn State — a piece of the puzzle. On Tuesday, Stevens was just one component in a complete effort for Penn State, which received spectacular contributions from no one and solid contributions from just about everyone in its first ranked win of the season. “In previous years, it was always a hero that would step up and be the reason we won this game,” Stevens said, “and tonight it was everybody. Everybody really contributed in big moments, and I think that’s why you know you have the making of a good team.” The game’s biggest moments acted as miniature referendums of the supporting cast behind Stevens. After Maryland closed what had been a double-digit lead near the end of the first half to seven, sophomore guard Myreon Jones sunk a fadeaway 3-pointer as the buzzer expired to give Penn State a 10-point lead at the break. Then, there was Izaiah Brockington. The Terrapins, who did not lead in the second half, cut Penn State’s advantage to two points with about 10 minutes left in the game. Brockington missed a jumper, but stole the ball back before Maryland could make a breakout pass, giving Mike Watkins an easy dunk and sparking a Penn State response to the Maryland run.

