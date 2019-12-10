Penn State upends No. 4 Maryland with complete performance — not one star
Lamar Stevens stood at the edge of the mob, taking it in. He slapped hands with his teammates, and grinned from ear-to-ear as he conducted the first of several interviews Tuesday night in the midst of a celebratory court storming.
As Penn State’s best player, Stevens is also the team’s de facto spokesperson. When big things happen, like the Nittany Lions’ 76-69 takedown of No. 4 and previously undefeated Maryland, Stevens is usually the one who speaks.
That didn’t change Tuesday night, but the dynamic of the conversation certainly did. Stevens spoke not as Penn State’s savior, a force that had on occasion willed the Nittany Lions to this kind of win in the past, but instead as something he hasn't often been during his time at Penn State — a piece of the puzzle.
On Tuesday, Stevens was just one component in a complete effort for Penn State, which received spectacular contributions from no one and solid contributions from just about everyone in its first ranked win of the season.
“In previous years, it was always a hero that would step up and be the reason we won this game,” Stevens said, “and tonight it was everybody. Everybody really contributed in big moments, and I think that’s why you know you have the making of a good team.”
The game’s biggest moments acted as miniature referendums of the supporting cast behind Stevens.
After Maryland closed what had been a double-digit lead near the end of the first half to seven, sophomore guard Myreon Jones sunk a fadeaway 3-pointer as the buzzer expired to give Penn State a 10-point lead at the break.
Then, there was Izaiah Brockington. The Terrapins, who did not lead in the second half, cut Penn State’s advantage to two points with about 10 minutes left in the game. Brockington missed a jumper, but stole the ball back before Maryland could make a breakout pass, giving Mike Watkins an easy dunk and sparking a Penn State response to the Maryland run.
A few moments later, with the Terps closing in again, Brockington hit a tough 3-pointer with a defender in his face.
At no point did the moment seem too large for anyone on the court, a stark contrast from years past, even when the outcomes were positive for Penn State. On offense, everyone was a factor.
“I want ball movement,” Pat Chambers said. “I want player movement. Trust me, I don’t want [isolations]. We’ve been there, we’ve done that and that really hasn’t been successful for us.
“When we share the ball, man, we’re tough to defend.”
Indeed, Penn State scored 76 points against a Terrapin team that came into Tuesday’s game allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions, the 22nd fewest in the country. They had not surrendered more than 75 points in a game all season,
And the Nittany Lions did so without a lights-out shooting performance. They made 43 percent of their field goals and 37-percent of their 3-pointers, both not too far off their season averages.
On the scoresheet, Stevens, Brockington, Jones, Watkins and Myles Dread all finished in double figures for Penn State.
For Stevens, who finished who finished with 15 points, the optimal word of the night was trust. His can sense the confidence from Jones, from Brockington, from Dread, and he can stay within himself.
Not a superhero, but still a star.
It feels great,” Stevens said. “It takes a huge burden off my shoulders off my shoulders, just knowing I can trust everybody and other guys will step up if I’m not feeling it that night. For me, it’s able to allow me to play freely and just play my game.”
