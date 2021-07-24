Penn State updates roster with jersey numbers for transfers, freshmen
The Penn State football program has updated its roster ahead of summer camp.
All freshmen and incoming transfers now have assigned jersey numbers in addition to updated height and weight information.
The Nittany Lions just unofficially opened the season at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis last week and start practicing soon to prepare for a season that starts on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin.
Here are the new names and numbers to know.
No. 7: Jaylen Reed
The safety from Detroit, Mich., is listed at 6-foot, 213 pounds.
No. 14: A.J. Lytton
The former five-star corner who transferred in from Florida State is 5-foot-11, 186 pounds.
No. 17: Khalil Dinkins
The tight end from North Allegheny is wearing the same number he did in high school at 6-foot-4, 221 pounds.
No. 18: Davon Townley Jr.
Penn State's final Class of 2021 signee, the Minnesota native and defensive end stands 6-foot-6, 250 pounds.
No. 42: Jamari Buddin
The linebacker from Michigan enters the program at 6-foot-2, 223 pounds.
No. 52: Jordan van den Berg
The Iowa Western transfer and defensive tackle who is native to South Africa stands 6-foot-3, 292 pounds.
No. 68: Eric Wilson
A Harvard transfer, Wilson projects as an interior offensive lineman at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds.
No. 82: Liam Clifford
The brother of quarterback Sean an Ohio native, Liam Clifford is 6-foot-1, 191 pounds.
No. 85: Harrison Wallace III
From Montgomery, Ala., Wallace III is 6-foot-1, 187 pounds.
No. 94: Sander Sahaydak
The Class of 2021's lone specialist signee, Sahaydak, from Bethlehem, is 6-foot, 170 pounds.
