 Penn State Football Training Camp Week 3 Review (Confidence Factor): BWI Daily
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-23 14:45:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State Training Camp Week 3 Review: BWI Daily

Thomas Frank Carr
Blue-White Illustrated
Host Thomas Frank Carr has taken you through the Penn State training camp on the Daily Edition and now he gives you his assessment of the roster by position.

Starting at quarterback, T-Frank paints a picture of what starting quarterback Sean Clifford can be in 2021 by looking at what he has been the in the past. Then he gives his assessment of how confident he is that the benchmarks of 2021 can become a reality for Clifford and the Nittany Lions.

Using the same format, can Penn State's running backs, receivers, tight ends and offensive line also reach their collective potential? Flipping to defense, can the ends step into a feature role and out of the question mark they currently are?

Breaking down the entirety of Penn State's positional groups across the field, this is where the Nittany Lions can - or cannot - solidify their standing ahead of the 2021 season:

