Penn State to Begin Phased Return to Football June 8
The Nittany Lions will welcome back 75 players on Monday
Penn State announced late Thursday it's official return to football.
According to a press release, "Penn State Athletics will begin a phased approach to return to campus beginning June 8 with 75 football student-athletes."
It will be part of a phased reopening of the university that also includes student groups requiring access to specialized facilities, in-person mentoring or early arrival, the release stated.
"We are looking forward to the return of our student-athletes in the coming weeks and hope this is the first steps to a full return for the fall," athletic director Sandy Barbour said. "We are appreciative of President Barron for including ICA in this first wave of students coming back to campus.
"We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority. Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the University, conference and national level, as well as University leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff and facilities."
Special protocol will be in place for the return to football, following the guidelines set by CDC, local government, NCAA Sports Science Institute and Big Ten task force for Emerging Infectious Disease, the release continued. Taking student-athlete concerns and questions into account, they will include mask-wearing, "daily health screening and small group activities."
Additionally, the plan will include the following action items:
- Education for all student-athletes, coach and staff on Penn State's COVID safety protocols.
- Mandatory daily health screening questionnaire and temperature check for student-athletes, coaches and staff.
- Required use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
- Adherence to social distancing guidelines for meetings and workouts, including the use of smaller groups for performance enhancement session.
- Enhanced cleaning for all athletics facilities.
- Limited and monitored access to facilities.
Continuing, the press release reads that football players "have begun a prescribed quarantine" and "will be tested and quarantined" again upon their arrival back to campus. "Those student-athletes who are medically cleared may then participate in voluntary on-campus workouts beginning June 15. Those workouts will be limited in size (groups of less than 20 student-athletes) and will be supervised by Penn State's performance enhancement and sports medicine staffs."
No plans have been announced yet for Penn State's other sports programs.
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook