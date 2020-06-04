Penn State announced late Thursday it's official return to football.

According to a press release, "Penn State Athletics will begin a phased approach to return to campus beginning June 8 with 75 football student-athletes."

It will be part of a phased reopening of the university that also includes student groups requiring access to specialized facilities, in-person mentoring or early arrival, the release stated.

"We are looking forward to the return of our student-athletes in the coming weeks and hope this is the first steps to a full return for the fall," athletic director Sandy Barbour said. "We are appreciative of President Barron for including ICA in this first wave of students coming back to campus.

"We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority. Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the University, conference and national level, as well as University leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff and facilities."