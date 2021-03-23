"Last year I wasn't really expecting to be the guy to come in and maybe get all the receiving stats, but this year it's a lot different," he said. "I have an opportunity to be the receiving guy and the guy that blocks. The opportunity has presented itself and I'm going to take advantage of it."

With an offseason to recalibrate under his belt, Strange now feels prepared to take on that challenge.

When Freiermuth's season ended prematurely, he and true freshman Theo Johnson were unexpectedly thrust into more important roles as Freiermuth's replacements.

He entered last season with the knowledge that his stat sheet would likely contain plenty of blank space, a redshirt freshman playing behind one of the most productive tight ends in the country the season before in Pat Freiermuth .

Strange produced well enough when his name was called in 2020, coming away with 17 receptions for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He thinks he has more to give, though, when it comes to making plays after the catch.

"I think about it a lot," Strange said. "Honestly, that's a part of my game that I want to work on a lot. Last year I felt like I caught a couple balls that I could have made some plays, but I just didn't at the time. That's something that I'm going to work on and I expect my game to be better after the catch this year."

In line with a Penn State offense that leaned heavily on its rushing attack to win games late in the 2020 season, the majority of Strange's usage came as a run-blocker.

Pro Football Focus gave Strange better ratings in the passing game, though. He converted on all but three of his 20 targets last season and didn't have any drops. He was also a bit better as a pass blocker, according to PFF, which gave him a 72.0 rating there as opposed to a 49.8 rating as a run blocker.

"Honestly, even out of high school, I felt like a receiver that can block really well — a hard-nosed receiver that can block very well," Strange said.

Strange said he thought he and Johnson blocked well last season, rising to the challenge created by Freiermuth's injury.

"I think me and Theo did a great job blocking, coming in and blocking, doing what we had to do for our run," Strange said. "I think honestly that us developing as blockers came with how Pat went down and just being students of the game and listening to some stuff that he had to say."

Strange said he will derive plenty of lessons from Freiermuth's influence, especially when it comes to preparation.

Freiermuth's view of the game, the way he studies and his general knowledge of the game will all be traits Strange looks to emulate.

Physically, Strange has qualities that excite Penn State's coaching staff. He's listed at 6-foot-3, 246 pounds as of this spring, and new tight ends coach Ty Howle praised his physical play and short-area quickness last month.

Now, Strange's task is to parlay all of that into a breakout season.

"It's an opportunity that presents itself and I'm happy to get that chance," he said. "I'm going to keep getting better. That's what I've been doing all offseason — getting better to fill those shoes."